Social Media Reacts to MSU's Thrilling 2OT Victory
The Michigan State Spartans are 2-0 after a thrilling 42-40 victory over the Boston College Eagles.
It was a back-and-forth game for much of the contest, but a failed two-point conversion led to an Aidan Chiles run for the game-tying score.
Chiles then found receiver Omari Kelly in the back of the end zone for the game-winning two-point score. Jonathan Smith is now 2-0 for the second straight season since taking over as MSU's head coach.
This was one of the most exciting games MSU has played in the last few years, and they did it on a national stage.
What were some of the biggest talking points on social media from this thrilling Spartan victory?
Let's see how social media reacted to the impressive MSU win.
Aidan Chiles' career game
MSU's quarterback had the best game of his young career. He threw for 231 yards and four touchdowns, rushing for the game-winner.
Fans have been waiting for a game like this from their talented QB, and he announced himself on the biggest stage.
Spartan Nation rallied behind their quarterback.
Nick Marsh's performance
MSU's top receiver had an excellent game, catching five passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns, the first multi-score game of his career.
Marsh had three touchdowns all of last season, and he already has three through two games.
Many fans expected Marsh to emerge as a star this season, and he has done just that. Fans were excited by what they saw from the young receiver.
Jordan Hall's leadership
It was not a banner night from the Spartan defense, but Hall shined.
The stellar junior linebacker led the team with 15 tackles and came up with multiple important defensive plays that helped MSU get the ball back. His leadership in the middle has been invaluable for the Spartans early in the season.
Ryan Eckley
It's hard not to shout out Ryan Eckley, too. What a performance from the star punter.
The Ray Guy Award should be his.
A program defining win
All week, many have talked about this being a must-win game for Jonathan Smith and the Spartans.
Winning a game in this fashion is major.
