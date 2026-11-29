This is going to be a big offseason for Michigan State football.
The Spartans just wrapped up a 4-8 season in Pat Fitzgerald's first season at the helm. Expectations weren't much higher than "rebuilding year" for 2026, but some real results and progress are going to be demanded in 2027.
How MSU attacks and builds in the transfer portal will be absolutely critical towards that goal. Here is a complete tracker of every player the team lost and gained, as well as a very early projected depth chart.
Incoming Transfers (0)
Name
Previous School
Year(s) of Eligibility Left
Notes
Outgoing Transfers (0)
Name
Year(s) of Eligibility Left
Notes
New School
Projected 2027 Depth Chart
QB
1. Alessio Milivojevic (R-Jr./4)
2. Kayd Coffman (So./2)
3. Leo Hannan (R-So./3)
4. Eli Stumpf (Fr./1)
RB
1. Marvis Parrish (Jr./3) - Western Kentucky
2. Brandon Tullis (Sr./4)
3. Kenneth Williams (R-Sr./5) - Nebraska
4. Zion Gist (R-So./3)
5. Savior Owens (Fr./1)
WR - Outside
1. Fredrick Moore (R-Sr./5) - Michigan
2. Bryson Williams (R-So./3)
3. Samson Gash (So./2)
4. KK Smith (R-Sr./5) - Notre Dame
5. Charles Taplin (R-So./3)
WR - Slot
1. Braylon Collier (R-So./3)
2. Charles Taplin (R-So./3)
TE
1. Jayden Savoury (R-So./3)
2. Brennan Parachek (R-Sr./5)
3. Eddie Whiting (So./2)
4. Joe Caudill (So./2)
OT
1. Rakeem Johnson (R-Jr./4) - left tackle
2. Robert Wright Jr. (R-Jr.4) - Georgia Southern - right tackle
3. Antonio Johnson (R-So./3)
4. Collin Campbell (So./2)
5. Caleb Johnson (Fr./1)
OG
1. Luka Vincic (6th) - Oregon State - right guard
2. Rustin Young (R-Jr./4) - left guard
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3. Andrew Dennis (R-Jr./4) - Illinois
4. Grant Adloff (Fr./1)
C
1. Drew Nichols (R-So./3)
2. Jack Ziarko (So./2)
CB
1. Tyran Chappell (R-Jr./4) - Houston Christian
2. Jeremiah Favorite (So./2)
3. Keshawn Williams (R-Jr./4)
4. KJ Deriso (So./2)
5. Andrew Brinson IV (R-Jr./4)
Safety
1. Devin Vaught (R-Sr./5) - Maine
2. Michael Richard (5th) - Louisiana Tech
3. Jonathan Granby (So./2)
4. Deuce Edwards (R-So./3)
5. Don Spillers III (Fr./1)
Rush End
1. Anelu Lafaele (R-Jr./4) - Wisconsin
2. Cory House Jr. (So./2)
3. Chris Piwowarczyk (R-Jr./4)
Defensive End
1. Trey Lisle (R-Jr./4) - Southeast Missouri State
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.