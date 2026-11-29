This is going to be a big offseason for Michigan State football.

The Spartans just wrapped up a 4-8 season in Pat Fitzgerald's first season at the helm. Expectations weren't much higher than "rebuilding year" for 2026, but some real results and progress are going to be demanded in 2027.

How MSU attacks and builds in the transfer portal will be absolutely critical towards that goal. Here is a complete tracker of every player the team lost and gained, as well as a very early projected depth chart.

Incoming Transfers (0)

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Name Previous School Year(s) of Eligibility Left Notes

Outgoing Transfers (0)

Michigan State mascot "Sparty" runs with his flag during a football game against Toledo at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Name Year(s) of Eligibility Left Notes New School

Projected 2027 Depth Chart

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic takes a snap against Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

QB

1. Alessio Milivojevic (R-Jr./4)

2. Kayd Coffman (So./2)

3. Leo Hannan (R-So./3)

4. Eli Stumpf (Fr./1)

Michigan State running back Marvis Parrish (21) runs for s first down against Toledo safety Kaleb Hutchinson (17) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

RB

1. Marvis Parrish (Jr./3) - Western Kentucky

2. Brandon Tullis (Sr./4)

3. Kenneth Williams (R-Sr./5) - Nebraska

4. Zion Gist (R-So./3)

5. Savior Owens (Fr./1)

Michigan State’s Fredrick Moore, right, runs after a catch as Washington’s Emmanuel Karnley defends during the third quarter on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR - Outside

1. Fredrick Moore (R-Sr./5) - Michigan

2. Bryson Williams (R-So./3)

3. Samson Gash (So./2)

4. KK Smith (R-Sr./5) - Notre Dame

5. Charles Taplin (R-So./3)

Sep 12, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Braylon Collier (17) runs past Eastern Michigan Eagles defenders during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR - Slot

1. Braylon Collier (R-So./3)

2. Charles Taplin (R-So./3)

Michigan State tight end Jayden Savoury readies to run out of the tunnel against Toledo at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

TE

1. Jayden Savoury (R-So./3)

2. Brennan Parachek (R-Sr./5)

3. Eddie Whiting (So./2)

4. Joe Caudill (So./2)

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans offensive linenam Rakeem Johnson (55) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OT

1. Rakeem Johnson (R-Jr./4) - left tackle

2. Robert Wright Jr. (R-Jr.4) - Georgia Southern - right tackle

3. Antonio Johnson (R-So./3)

4. Collin Campbell (So./2)

5. Caleb Johnson (Fr./1)

Michigan State RB Makhi Frazier (5) celebrates a touchdown alongside Luka Vincic (70) and Brennan Parachek (82) against Youngstown State on Sept. 13, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

OG

1. Luka Vincic (6th) - Oregon State - right guard

2. Rustin Young (R-Jr./4) - left guard

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Utah

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Alabama

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Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

3. Andrew Dennis (R-Jr./4) - Illinois

4. Grant Adloff (Fr./1)

Michigan State center Drew Nichols (76) readies to snap it to quarterback Cam Fancher (2) against Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

C

1. Drew Nichols (R-So./3)

2. Jack Ziarko (So./2)

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Nolan James Jr. (2) runs against Michigan State Spartans cornerback Tyran Chappell (22) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB

1. Tyran Chappell (R-Jr./4) - Houston Christian

2. Jeremiah Favorite (So./2)

3. Keshawn Williams (R-Jr./4)

4. KJ Deriso (So./2)

5. Andrew Brinson IV (R-Jr./4)

Sep 4, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Toledo Rockets running back CJ Miller (22) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans safety Devin Vaught (2) during the game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety

1. Devin Vaught (R-Sr./5) - Maine

2. Michael Richard (5th) - Louisiana Tech

3. Jonathan Granby (So./2)

4. Deuce Edwards (R-So./3)

5. Don Spillers III (Fr./1)

Michigan State rush end Anelu Lafaele walks out of the tunnel before a game against Toledo at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Rush End

1. Anelu Lafaele (R-Jr./4) - Wisconsin

2. Cory House Jr. (So./2)

3. Chris Piwowarczyk (R-Jr./4)

Wisconsin offensive lineman Kevin Heywood (55) blocks Michigan State linebacker Trey Lisle (8) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, October 3, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive End

1. Trey Lisle (R-Jr./4) - Southeast Missouri State

2. Cal Thrush (R-So./3)

3. Kekai Burnett (R-Jr./4)

Michigan State defensive lineman Eli Coenen chases Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

DT

1. Eli Coenen (R-Sr./5) - Illinois

2. Derrick Simmons (R-So./3)

3. Mikeshun Beeler (R-Jr./4)

4. Carlos Hazelwood (R-Jr./4)

5. Ohimai Ozolua (Fr./1)

Michigan State’s Jordan Hall signals before a play against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LB

1. Jordan Hall (5th)

2. Brady Pretzlaff (R-Jr./4)

3. Dion Crawford (5th) - Buffalo

4. Cam Stodghill (5th) - Albany

5. Adam Shaw (So./2)

Kicker

1. Stephen Gonzales (So./2)

Michigan State’s Rhys Dakin punts the ball during the first quarter in the game against Oregon on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Punter

1. Rhys Dakin (Sr./4) - Iowa

2. Alex Weeks (R-So./3) - Northern Arizona

LS

1. Nick Duzansky (R-Sr.) - Oregon