Former Spartan QB Has Big Task With In-State MAC School
Former Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim has suffered a bumpy road throughout his collegiate career, and he is heading to his third Division-I program in his fourth and final season of eligibility. He is projected to be the starting quarterback for Eastern Michigan.
Kim has joined a program that finished 5-7 last season, missing a bowl game appearance for the first time in four years, as head coach Chris Creighton enters his 12th season at the helm. The former Spartan will be tasked with getting Eastern to compete atop the MAC once again.
Kim is heading to his third school in the past four years, starting his career with the Spartans for two seasons (2022-2023) with limited playing time in his freshman year before taking over as the starter in Year 2.
The Centreville, Virginia, native was benched midway through the year for Katin Houser after having six touchdowns and six interceptions with 1,090 passing yards in five games. He would not return to the starting spot, prompting his transfer to Coastal Carolina for the 2024 season.
It was another limited season for Kim with the Chanticleers as he played in just seven games, throwing for 333 yards on 53.6% completion with four touchdown passes and one pick. He has struggled to find a stable home and is seeking that role with this Eastern Michigan team.
The 2022-2023 era of Michigan State quarterbacks was some of the darkest days in recent history, and all three quarterbacks that were on the roster at the time are starting for other Division-I programs.
Hauser is the starter for the East Carolina Pirates, former Spartan slinger Sam Leavitt has blossomed into the star that led Arizona State Sun to a Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff appearance last year, and Kim is anticipated to be the starter in Ypsilanti.
It is positive to see the Spartans' former quarterback room flourish in other places, but they certainly needed the learning experiences in East Lansing to help shape their career as they are now. It will be interesting to see how Kim responds after not having played a full season yet in his career.
