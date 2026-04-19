3 Players Whose Stock Increased in MSU's 'Spring Showcase'

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- The first round of spring practices is now over for Pat Fitzgerald at Michigan State.

Saturday's " Spring Showcase " was the first chance for the public to see the 2026 version of the Spartans. The roster is nearly 100 strong right now and will grow further over the summer as the rest of the freshmen join. These three guys stood out on Saturday as guys whose stock for this season increased:

WR Chrishon McCray

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One thing that I thought was clear from Saturday's exhibition is that wide receiver Chrishon McCray is going to be the top guy in the passing game this coming season. McCray didn't even do anything particularly impressive -- he actually dropped a pass -- finishing with five catches for 35 yards (unofficially). But the general offensive flow and the outlook for the wide receiver room suggest McCray might be the featured receiver in 2026.

McCray is Michigan State's leading returning receiver after all. He had 24 catches last season for 330 yards and three touchdowns. He did feel underutilized, though. Former Spartan Germie Bernard had a breakout year in 2024 as a slot receiver with Nick Sheridan calling plays at Alabama. Maybe McCray can be next.

CB Tyran Chappell

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans cornerback Tyran Chappell (22) runs out of the Spartan Stadium tunnel for MSU's "Spring Showcase." | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

A tiny bit of a minor surprise on MSU's first-team was cornerback Tyran Chappell , who transferred in from Houston Christian and is a redshirt sophomore. Chappell probably won't be a starter when the team is at full health behind Tre Bell and Charles Brantley, but Brantley was out for Saturday's showcase.

Chappell took his opportunity in his debut in front of Spartan Nation. He had a pair of pass breakups, with one nearly an interception. It's one practice, but Chappell looked pretty good out there for someone currently slotted at CB3.

QB Kayd Coffman

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman (8) looks to throw during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

I also liked what I saw early from true freshman Kayd Coffman . He appeared third out of all the quarterbacks, ahead of redshirt freshman Leo Hannan. Coffman (again, unofficially) went 4-for-7 through the air for 45 yards with three rushes for 16 yards.

What stands out immediately is the combination of a strong arm and mobility. Coffman had the most entertaining incompletion of the day, firing one deep while on the move and just overthrowing his receiver out of bounds. With more time in Sheridan's offense and more experience going up against college defenses, I really think the Spartans have something here.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman (8) throws it deep during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI