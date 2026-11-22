The Spartans definitely had it rough against the highly ranked Oregon Ducks, and there was not a lot to enjoy coming out of that game, losing by over 35 points total and even having a few more insults to injury, well, injuries on the night.

There were, of course, some silver linings to be found in the overall bad performance from MSU, and there are some things that will be good to look forward to in the offseason that will give Pat Fitzgerald his first real opportunity to build the full team.

However, the offseason is not yet here, and there is still one game remaining between MSU and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. This game will possibly decide which team is the worst in the Big Ten, though Rutgers did beat Penn State in their most recent game, so it may be close even with a win.

No matter what, there are some things MSU needs to fix in every part of their game, so what can MSU fix against Rutgers to give themselves the best chance at winning on offense, defense, and special teams?

What MSU Must Fix By Rutgers: Offense

Michigan State’s Kayd Coffman throws a pass as Oregon’s Aydin Breland, left, defends during the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The easy answer is everything, as the entire offense was pretty slow on the day, but that is not the right path to go down. MSU had some pretty inexperienced talent leading the way in Kayd Coffman and Leo Hannan, and they had some flashes that served as a pretty good silver lining.

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However, the rushing game was filled with much more experienced players, and the final total of 80 rushing yards off of 37 attempts by all of MSU's rushers must improve against Rutgers. Hopefully, against a defense that is not contending for the College Football Playoff, things will go better.

What MSU Must Fix By Rutgers: Defense

The Spartans need to keep up what they are able to do in the first half of games on defense in the second half, as the Spartans played really well in the first half. They only let up 17 points, but it was a bit of an anomaly because MSU muffed a punt that basically gave Oregon a free score.

Yet they ended up giving up almost 30 points in the second half, and the Spartans would not have had all that much of a chance even if their offense were elite. Once they get going, they need to stay going.

What MSU Must Fix By Rutgers: Special Teams

Speaking of the muffed punt, that is the main thing MSU needs to fix before playing Rutgers, as it was one of many missed opportunities. In a close game, a mistake like that would be the end of the line for the Spartans. They also have to make their field goals. Liam Boyd went 0-for-1 against Oregon. Both things are fixable and need to get better before the final game of the season.