3 Things We've Learned About MSU's Defense in Fall Camp

There is slightly more continuity on the defensive side of the ball than on offense this season for Michigan State.

Pat Fitzgerald decided to retain defensive coordinator Joe Rossi , who helped score key retentions from Jordan Hall, Nikai Martinez, Ben Roberts, and then brought back Charles Brantley from the transfer portal. Here are a few things we know so far:

Rossi More Hands-On

Michigan State’s defensive coordinator Joe Rossi looks on during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One thing I like is that Rossi will get to be more of a true defensive coordinator this year. He was also the linebackers coach under Jonathan Smith, and that would occupy most of his time during practices. That position group is now in the more-than-capable hands of Max Bullough.

This change allows Rossi to observe everything that's going on with the defense (the same can go for OC Nick Sheridan, who had previously been a quarterbacks coach for much of his career). He now has the time to move all around the field and fix what he thinks needs fixing, regardless of position.

Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi looks on during the first quarter in the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It's definitely very important for the whole defense just to be able to see his vision and see directly from the source how he wants everything to be," Martinez said. "When he's a position coach and the DC, it's kind of hard for him to get around, and we had kind of had that conversation after the season. I kind of told him that I liked when he was around, just moving around, and he was telling me that was the plan, moving forward. So it's been a blessing since."

Fitzgerald spent big on his defensive staff this past winter. Rossi is the highest-paid coordinator/assistant on the staff, and the defensive position coaches will combine to make more than half a million dollars more than the offensive position coaches. Bullough and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III are the two highest-paid position coaches on the staff, and safeties coach James Adams is tied for third.

Clarity on Cornerback Depth

Michigan State cornerback Andrew Brinson IV goes through drills during MSU's first day of practice on August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The first day of practice on Thursday also gave a glimpse at where things stand with the corners. This isn't really a spot where there will be much competition. Brantley (now wearing No. 4) should probably pick up where he left off as MSU's top cornerback, and Iowa State transfer Tre Bell is safely in starter territory. He followed cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat from Ames to East Lansing.

It gets interesting once you look towards the bench, though. Houston Christian transfer Tyran Chappell seemed to emerge as the CB3 when he started the spring game in April while Brantley was unavailable. Keshawn Williams and Andrew Brinson IV both looked solid to me when I got the chance to watch on Thursday, and fifth-year senior NiJhay Burt is another experienced option on the back end.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat observes drills during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

If the starters can remain healthy, I think Michigan State can have a good secondary this year -- not "No Fly Zone" level, but good. Losing Brantley to the portal and having Martinez injured for most of the fall caused problems. MSU allowed 231.3 passing yards per game last season, the second-most in the Big Ten and only ahead of a 2-10 Purdue squad.

Poteat was a hire that I liked this offseason, as well. He's got a little history of finding some under-the-radar gems and also helped build a secondary at Iowa State that ranked No. 1 in pass defense during the 2024 season. ISU's secondary still held up pretty well last season despite taking some early-year injuries, finishing 65th in the FBS.

Stronger Depth at LB

Michigan State's Kai Rios, right, catches the ball as Adam Shaw closes in during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebacker might be the best position on the field for MSU this season. The group of Hall, Caleb Wheatland, and Dion Crawford is already a proven, exciting bunch. Hall should still be the star and quarterback of the defense, Wheatland has Big Ten starting experience from his time at Maryland, and Crawford was highly productive during his time at Buffalo.

Some of the guys behind them are drawing the coaches' attention, too. Fitzgerald said that both true freshman Adam Shaw and Albany transfer Cam Stodghill put on about 15 pounds over the offseason and transformed their bodies as much as anyone on the roster (he also singled out running back Marvis Parrish here, too).

Michigan State's co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Max Bullough, left, works with Cam Stodghill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Shaw has emerged as one of the true freshmen who could command snaps right away. Stodghill was one of the Spartans' more intriguing portal pickups. He was sort of in a hybrid linebacker/defensive back role at Albany and made an impressive 65 tackles in just seven games last year.