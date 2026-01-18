Former MSU Reserve LB Transfers to Rival Michigan

Seeing players switch sides in rivalries via the transfer portal still takes some getting used to.

Both Michigan and Michigan State have now added a transfer from the other school this offseason. The Wolverines picked up a commitment from former Spartan linebacker Aisea Moa on Saturday. MSU added former UM wide receiver Fredrick Moore on Jan. 9.

Michigan State's Evan Boyd WR Aisea Moa, left, tackles Boston College's urbo Richard during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moa will have one year of eligibility remaining. Of course, Michigan and Michigan State will meet up during the 2026 season, with next fall's game slated to be in Ann Arbor. Moa played 29 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps during the Spartans' 31-20 loss to the Wolverines this past season, making two tackles.

The move does make some real sense for Moa, though. He will get to play with his brother, Salesi, who recently committed to Michigan on Friday. Salesi is a high four-star 2026 recruit who initially signed with Utah but quickly entered the transfer portal and will ultimately follow new UM head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Aisea Moa (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Additionally, Moa will be reunited with his old defensive coordinator. Moa began his career at BYU before transferring to Michigan State this past offseason. The Cougars' defensive coordinator, Jay Hill, who Moa played for in 2023 and 2024, was hired by Whittingham to be Michigan's defensive coordinator.

During Moa's one year in East Lansing, he appeared in all 12 of the Spartans' games and totaled a dozen tackles, with one tackle for a loss. He played 180 defensive snaps on the year, according to Pro Football Focus, and received an overall defensive grade of 63.5. Moa was best served as a pass rusher for MSU. Though he never got a sack, PFF credits him with 11 pressures in 43 pass-rushing snaps and a grade of 80.5.

On3 currently ranks Moa 1,780th overall in the transfer portal, which is 160th among linebackers. That's a spot where Michigan State will be strong next year. MSU's Jordan Hall is back, and the team is bringing in several promising transfers .

As a high school recruit, Moa was highly sought-after. He finished with four-star status, ranked 342nd overall in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite. Native to North Ogden, Utah, Moa decided to stay closer to home by picking BYU. He was also committed to Whittingham's Utes at one point. Moa also had offers from Oregon State, Colorado State, and Utah State.

Michigan State's Aisea Moa, left, celebrates with Alessio Anelu Lafaele, right, after a tackle for a loss against Western Michigan's during the fourth quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

