5 Transfers Critical for Michigan State's Long-Term Future

Transfers are typically utilized by teams to make quick fixes on their rosters.

Michigan State had to get really busy this winter (and a little bit in the spring) in the portal in the wake of a coaching change. Pat Fitzgerald and the Spartans took in 32 transfers this offseason, a number Fitzgerald hopes he doesn't have to reach again. A few of them are hardly "quicker fixes," though, and could be with MSU for a long time.

RB Marvis Parrish

Michigan State's Marvis Parrish runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One big get for Michigan State this offseason was Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish . He's just entering his true sophomore season. With the NCAA's new 5-in-5 rule, he now has four more seasons of eligibility. Parrish could keep playing college football through the 2029 season.

Parrish was already pretty productive as a true freshman at WKU. He was the Hilltoppers' lead back last season, rushing for 576 yards on 5.4 yards per carry. His 36 additional receptions ranked third on the team, netting Parrish an additional 203 yards through the air.

Michigan State's Cam Fancher, right, hands the ball off to Marvis Parrish during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This fall will not be the year Parrish becomes MSU's lead back, but it could be as soon as next season. UConn transfer Cam Edwards is a redshirt senior, as is Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson. Edwards will be the lead back, and Patterson could very well end up being the second option in the backfield.

Once both of their respective NCAA eligibility runs out after this fall, the path may be cleared for Parrish. He'd have to compete for the RB1 role with Brandon Tullis, but I think that competition would favor Parrish.

CB Tyran Chappell

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans cornerback Tyran Chappell (22) runs out of the Spartan Stadium tunnel for MSU's "Spring Showcase." | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Another quietly solid portal addition was Houston Christian corner, Tyran Chappell . He has three seasons of eligibility remaining and is entering his redshirt sophomore season in his first year with the Spartans. Chappell also seems to be the No. 3 corner on Michigan State's depth chart at the moment and should get some serious snaps this fall.

Last season was a complete breakout year for Chappell. He intercepted four passes and became a First Team All-Southland selection a year after only appearing in three games the year prior. His height of 6'3" also makes his potential interesting, given that most corners are in that 5'11" or 6'0" area. If Chappell has the speed for the position, that height gives him a natural advantage when it comes to playing the ball.

P Rhys Dakin

Michigan State's Rhys Dakin punts the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans found a pretty worthwhile replacement for Ryan Eckley this offseason. Eckley was picked by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, and Michigan State is turning to Iowa transfer Rhys Dakin to keep its little streak of elite punting going. Dakin should now have three more seasons of eligibility remaining with the new eligibility system.

Dakin came to MSU shortly after LeVar Woods, who was his special teams coordinator at Iowa and the person who recruited him there. He averaged 43.9 yards per punt across his two seasons as the starting punter for the Hawkeyes. Dakin was a Second Team All-Big Ten selection back in 2024 and an Honorable Mention all-conference selection last year.

OT Robert Wright Jr.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Georgia Southern offensive tackle transfer Robert Wright Jr. could help fortify Michigan State's offensive line for a while. He's a redshirt junior on the roster, but Wright should be starting his time at MSU with three more seasons of eligibility. Wright suffered a broken arm early in his freshman season in 2023 and then missed the entirety of the 2024 season.

That means only one of those three years at Georgia Southern counted towards Wright's eligibility. Wright also doesn't have to worry about the 5-in-5 rule change, as the NCAA is allowing current athletes to use the system more beneficial to them. When Wright was healthy last year, he didn't commit a penalty all season and got an overall PFF grade of 67.4.

EDGE Trey Lisle

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another interesting portal pickup was SEMO transfer, Trey Lisle . He's a player whom MSU mostly added for his massive upside. Lisle is joining the Spartans' rush end room and will be one of the largest players on the defense at 6'7" and 254 pounds.

Lisle's first year at Michigan State will be his redshirt sophomore season in college. He recorded 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and half a sack last season across eight games and 241 defensive snaps. If Lisle develops properly with that frame, he could end up being a pass rusher really tough for opponents to deal with.