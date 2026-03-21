Michigan State Advances, Key Players to Watch Against Louisville

Michigan State bounced back in a big way after losing its last two games, dominating North Dakota State in the opening round of the March Madness.

MSU had an outstanding shooting performance, finishing at 59 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range. The Spartans also out-rebounded the Bison 35-32 and doubled them in assists, 26-13.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a call during the first half of NCAA Tournament First Round against North Dakota State at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carson Cooper set the tone from the opening tip, recording 20 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. He was perfect from the field in the first half, going 6-6, and finished 7-9 overall while also going 6-6 from the free throw line.

Coen Carr and Jaxon Kohler also contributed strong scoring efforts. Carr energized the offense with his athletic dunks and finished with 17 points on 6-8 shooting, adding a three-pointer and going 4-4 from the free-throw line. Kohler added 12 points on 4-9 shooting, including 3-6 from beyond the arc.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo speaks at a postgame press conference after the game against the North Dakota State Bison during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While Jeremy Fears did not have his best scoring night, finishing with seven points, he excelled as a playmaker with 11 assists and consistently found open teammates.

Michigan State now advances to the second round and will face the Louisville Cardinals . The Spartans hold a 4-2 record al-time against Louisville , including a win in the 2015 NCAA tournament that helped send them to the Final Four. If Michigan State wants to advance, several players will be key.

Jeremy Fears

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) makes a lay up against North Dakota State during the second half of NCAA Tournament First Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fears did not have his best scoring performance in the opening round, finishing with seven points on 2-6 shooting. However, his ability to control the offense and distribute the ball was critical, as he recorded a game-high 11 assists.

Against Louisville, Fears will face a backcourt without star guard Mikel Brown Jr. This creates an opportunity for him to be more aggressive as a scorer, which would help open up the offense for Cooper and Kohler.

Kur Teng

Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) dribbles against UCLA guard Skyy Clark (55) during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kur Teng struggled in the first round, finishing with three points on 1-5 shooting. He also had defensive lapses, committing three fouls.

Louisville is strong defensively on the perimeter, so Teng’s ability to knock down outside shots will be important. If he can space the floor effectively, it will create driving lanes for Michigan State’s guards.

Jaxon Kohler

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) takes a shot during the second half against the North Dakota State Bison during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Kohler had a solid performance against North Dakota State , finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds. His ability to stretch the floor complemented Cooper’s interior scoring.

For Michigan State to succeed against Louisville, Kohler will need to contribute both on the perimeter and in the paint. If Cooper is the only consistent interior scorer, it could limit the Spartans’ offensive balance.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to forward Coen Carr (55) after a play against UCLA during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against Louisville, the challenge will increase. If Jeremy Fears becomes more aggressive as a scorer, Kur Teng provides perimeter shooting, and Jaxon Kohler delivers a balanced offensive presence, Michigan State will be in a strong position to advance.