Spartans Who Must Be More Involved vs. UCLA
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to avoid a third straight loss as the UCLA Bruins come to town this weekend.
UCLA had one of the best upsets in recent memory, as interim coach Tim Skipper and his winless Bruins defeated Penn State last Saturday. Will the Bruins keep that momentum going as they come to East Lansing?
Jonathan Smith and the Spartans have a lot to figure out as the middle of the season arrives. The Spartans need this game badly, as there is quite a difference between being 4-2 and 3-3.
Some of MSU’s main contributors have not delivered this season, so Smith and his staff may have to look elsewhere for help on both sides of the ball. Which players should be more involved moving forward?
Let’s break down three Spartans who should be on the field more against UCLA and for the rest of the season.
Cornerback Aydan West
This one feels like a bit of a cop-out since he’s already played so much, but MSU’s experienced secondary is not getting the job done, so the Spartans should turn to the young and talented West.
West has seen 64 snaps this season, per Pro Football Focus. He hasn’t earned high grades, allowed quite a few catches, and made mistakes, but the Spartans should live with West’s growing pains.
West will eventually be a main contributor to the Spartan secondary, and it should begin now. Maybe his raw talent shines through as the season progresses.
Wide receiver Rodney Bullard
MSU’s offense has not been the problem this season, especially not the passing game, but Bullard is an electric player who fans would like to see more of.
The Spartans’ top three receivers have been solidified for a while, but Bullard is a versatile offensive player who the staff can use all over the field. If MSU wants to keep UCLA on its toes, it should give Bullard more touches.
Bullard has just one reception for 17 yards and two carries for six yards and a touchdown. The offense could become more creative if he saw the field more.
Offensive tackle Rustin Young
This one has been covered extensively this week, but Young should be seeing opportunities at left tackle over some of MSU’s alternatives.
Young played only six snaps against Nebraska last week, per PFF, but he should earn more due to his steady performance. Ashton Lepo struggled mightily against the Huskers, while Conner Moore played at left tackle instead of right, where he has been solid this season.
If the Spartans keep Young at left and move Moore back to right, the offensive line will play better as a whole. That will allow for the offense to operate more smoothly.
