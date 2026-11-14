MSU Basketball's Unofficial Report Card From Northern Iowa Win

EAST LANSING — Michigan State basketball is starting its 2026-27 season on a roll.

The fifth-ranked Spartans reached 4-0 on Friday night with a 106-72 dismantling of Northern Iowa . This game got a little weird at times, between the number of fouls and how the game played out in general. Class is now in session, though, and it's time to hand out a few grades.

MSU's Three-Point Shooting: A++

Michigan State guard Jasiah Jervis (25) celebrates during a game against Duke in the Champions Classic at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There has never been a more prolific three-point shooting night in MSU basketball history, at least in terms of volume. The Spartans knocked down 18 three-pointers against UNI, setting a new program record and surpassing the prior record of 17 (done twice).

Michigan State's sheer number of shooters on the roster is impressive, and this roster showed what it can do offensively on the right night. Seven different players hit three-pointers on Friday. Jasiah Jervis hit five during a 20-point night, Jeremy Fears Jr. made four during a 24-point performance, and Jordan Scott drilled three. Overall, 63.8% of MSU's shot attempts were from deep, the highest percentage the program has had in any game during the KenPom era (since 1996-97).

"I do think we have one of our best shooting teams; I've said that from day one," Tom Izzo said after the game. "I didn't think (we were) that good a shooting team. I mean, that start was unbelievable, and every one of them was bottom of the net. You know, there were no roll-ins and this and that. So I was pleased about that."

Game Flow: F

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on during a game against Northern Iowa at the Breslin Center on Friday, November 13, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This game probably went on 20 minutes longer than it needed to and felt pretty awkward most of the way. That's largely because of the insane number of fouls that were called. The final tally was all the way up at 61 -- 35 for Northern Iowa and 29 for MSU.

Somehow, only two players (both on UNI) fouled out. Either way, a foul being called every 39.3 seconds doesn't lead to a super entertaining basketball game. Michigan State's official media guide doesn't have a section for most combined fouls in a game, but the Spartans' 29 fouls are five short of making the top five.

Defense: C-

Northern Iowa scored one fewer point against Michigan State at the Breslin Center than Duke did on a neutral court. It's a stat that probably sounds great if you're told it before the Duke game, but maybe not as much after the UNI game.

It's true that MSU's defense, objectively, had an amazing night against the Blue Devils. It's also true that the Spartans weren't up to that standard against the Panthers, especially during the first half, when Northern Iowa scored 44 points. It got better in the second half, but Michigan State has shown it can be great on that end of the court now. That was not great.