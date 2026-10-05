Grading Each of MSU Football's 3 Phases Entering Week 6

It's been a rough few weeks for Michigan State football.

The Spartans are now 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play after a 31-3 blowout loss at Wisconsin on Saturday. MSU has lost by no fewer than three possessions in each contest in its three-game losing streak. Here's how the team's offensive, defensive, and special teams units are grading out through five games.

Offense: F

Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic runs for a gain against Nebraska during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State now has the worst offense among the 68 Power Four teams, at least statistically. The Spartans have averaged just 305.6 yards per game through Week 5, which ranks 126th in the FBS. Everybody ranked below that is a Group of Six team. MSU is also averaging just 4.52 yards per play this season. That's also the worst mark among P4 teams and fifth-worst in the FBS.

The Spartans have also scored just 26 points in three games against Power Four competition (Notre Dame included). That's a pace of 8.7 points per game. That's also the worst mark among P4 teams. Michigan State's 16 points scored through two conference games are also 10 fewer than the next-closest team in the Big Ten (Maryland).

Michigan State’s offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan look over the team during warmups before the football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Seven games remain, and it's nearly impossible to know where MSU's offense can go from here. Michigan State no longer has a standout playmaker, with star running back Cam Edwards out for the year . The limited mobility and average arm from quarterback Alessio Milivojevic also limit what the Spartans can do. It doesn't help that it feels rare to see a wide receiver open downfield.

A scoring drive for MSU has to involve slowly chipping away at the yards in front of them at this point. Michigan State did a fine job avoiding negative plays at Wisconsin on Saturday, but it felt almost out of fear rather than positive execution. Nearly all of Milivojevic's throws were very quick. His average time to throw of 2.45 seconds was easily the fastest of his nine starts, but his 6.8-yard average depth of target was also the lowest in Milivojevic's time as a starter, too.

Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic takes the field before the football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU's longest play against Wisconsin was just 13 yards. The offense showed no explosiveness on Saturday, or really any sign that a big play could be coming. The Spartans have just 11 plays of 20 yards or more this year, which is tied for the second-fewest in the FBS and (again) the fewest among Power Four teams.

There is no joy in the "F" handed out here, but there is no argument for anything else. It's tough to see it change, barring a sudden rise from a couple of skill-position guys.

Defense: C+

Sep 26, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) pressures Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's defense has earned a little bit more grace. The Spartans' offense did lose its best player for the year, but the defense has really been impacted more by injuries. MSU didn't have three of its top five corners against Wisconsin, and it could've been four if starter Tre Bell hadn't recovered in time from an injury he suffered during pregame warmups against Nebraska. Star linebacker Jordan Hall , the defense's own quarterback, was also out on Saturday.

The statistics also say that Michigan State's defense is at least serviceable. MSU has allowed 23.2 points per game, which is 66th in the FBS. The Spartans are also 52nd in total defense, allowing 325.8 yards per contest. Has it been great? No. But it's not "worst in the Power Four" bad like the offense.

Michigan State’s Jordan Hall, center, prepares for the play against Nebraska during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There have also been some actual bright spots on that side of the ball. Former Illinois transfer Eli Coenen has been a pleasant surprise at defensive tackle, and Ben Roberts has played well alongside him. Tyran Chappell, one player MSU pulled from the FCS level this offseason, has also been the Spartans' best corner when he's been available. He'll be a "must-keep" guy this coming offseason.

Special Teams: B-

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans kicker Liam Boyd (37) kicks against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spartans' special teams units haven't been elite. Some may have hoped that would be the case during the first season with LeVar Woods as the special teams coordinator, but it's still probably been the phase of the game where Michigan State has been at its best. Kicker Liam Boyd has been surprisingly good this year, and punter Rhys Dakin is averaging an impressive 49.5 yards per punt.

MSU has allowed a few blocked kicks, though, and kick return specialist Kenneth Williams hasn't been quite as productive this season as he was last year at Nebraska, averaging 11.9 fewer yards per return this season. His number last year was inflated a bit by a touchdown return, but only one of Williams' 11 returns so far has gone for more than 30 yards.