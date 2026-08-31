Biggest Remaining Needs in MSU's 2027 Recruiting Class

Michigan State still shouldn't be done putting together its next recruiting class.

The Spartans currently have 15 verbal scholarship commitments in their 2027 class, plus one PWO commitment from Brendan Fitzgerald, Pat Fitzgerald's son. MSU has 24 players who will exhaust their eligibility at the end of the 2026 season, which means it probably has another five or so scholarship spots.

Cornerback

Michigan State defensive backs Charles Brantley, left, and Tre Bell III run a drill during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One spot I'd like to see Michigan State add another piece is cornerback. The Spartans and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat currently has one commitment there from Georgia native Cordaro Parham . He's currently a 3-star prospect ranked 1,261st overall in the class of 2027, according to the 247Sports Composite .

That's one high school commitment to fill in for at least three outgoing players. Both of MSU's projected starters this year, Charles Brantley and Tre Bell, are about to start their final college seasons. Key reserve NiJhay Burt is also in his final season. We'll have to see which way the wind blows as to who the second commitment could be (if there is one), but this is one spot I'd like to see Michigan State add again.

Interior Offensive Line

Michigan State's Trent Fraley prepares to snap the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Center or guard is another position of need at the moment. MSU also holds one commitment in this area from Grand Rapids native Grant Adloff , but as with cornerback, it has a lot more than just one player departing the program this winter. Starting center Trent Fraley and starting guards Conner Moore and Nick Sharpe are all either fifth- or sixth-year seniors.

My best guess to fill this spot would be Jameer Henry. He's a Detroit prospect considered a high 3-star recruit, and Michigan State holds a pair of predictions to land him from Allen Trieu and Jason Killop of On3 , posted in March and May, respectively.

Wide Receiver

Michigan State receiver Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another spot I could see the Spartans adding again is wide receiver. I'm a big fan of the commitment they got from Zach Forbish over the summer, but bringing in a second receiver to the class would make sense. Michigan State's Chrishon McCray, Rodney Bullard Jr., and Jameel Gardner Jr. are all entering their final seasons of eligibility this fall.

One name to keep an eye on here would be DeAnthony Crittenden. He's from Cleveland, and the Spartans are considered the favorite on Rivals' RPM metric, though MSU doesn't have any official predictions from any site to land him.