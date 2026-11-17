Michigan State basketball is about to learn a lot about itself again.

The Spartans (4-0) are up to No. 2 in the nation after their victory over Duke (the previous No. 2) last Tuesday. They're putting that prestigious ranking, the best the program has had since 2019, on the line exactly one week after that Champions Classic triumph by tipping off a true road game against No. 14 Tennessee (3-0).

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo observes the action against Duke during the Champions Classic at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This is the second ranked opponent MSU has faced this regular season already, and the first true road contest. It's also Michigan State's first time going to an SEC school's campus since Dec. 8, 2018, at Florida (a 63-59 Spartan win). This will be the Spartans' first true road game against a ranked SEC team since facing No. 12 Kentucky on Dec. 14, 2002 (MSU won 71-67).

Another opportunity for a big, early resume victory awaits. Let's break it down.

The Basics on Tennessee

Nov 13, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes during the first half against the Tennessee State Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AP Rank: 14 | KenPom Rank: 36 | EvanMiya.com Rank: 28

Record: 3-0 | Head Coach: Rick Barnes (12th season at Tennessee; 260-121 record)

Tennessee's Schedule So Far

Date (Location) Opponent (KenPom Rank) Result Nov. 3 (H) Wofford (299) W, 90-59 Nov. 9 (H) Radford (271) W, 70-47 Nov. 13 (H) Tennessee State (196) W, 83-78

What To Make of the Vols

The difference between what the sportswriters are voting in the AP Poll and what the analytics think about the Volunteers is interesting. This is a top-15 matchup, but neither KenPom nor EvanMiya.com thinks that Tennessee should have that number by its name on the ESPN scorebug at all.

Neither camp is necessarily wrong (or right). It's nearly impossible to know just how good Tennessee is right now. The Vols have played three no-name opponents so far, and this game against Michigan State will be their first real test of the season.

UT did play exhibitions against Xavier at home and against Duke on the road. Tennessee lost both of those games, with the game at Cameron Indoor getting particularly ugly, but Michigan State has already proven that exhibition results essentially mean zilch. The Spartans lost exhibitions to UConn and Marquette in October.

Nov 9, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Juke Harris (2) defends Radford Highlanders guard Warren Keel Jr. (4) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main thing we know about Tennessee is that we don't know a ton about it. Barnes nearly turned over his roster entirely this offseason, despite having made three straight Elite Eights, heavily using the transfer portal. Barnes is a defensive-minded coach, but he really prioritized scoring while he combed through the portal.

Juke Harris was the prize addition, having averaged 21.4 points per game at Wake Forest last season. Harris has only scored 21 total points through three games in Knoxville, but it's probably only a matter of time before he settles in.

Terrence Hill Jr. is the Vols' leading scorer right now at 18.0 points a contest; he averaged 15.0 per game at VCU last year. Jalen Haralson, somebody Tom Izzo recruited way back when, averaged 16.2 points per game at Notre Dame last season. Dai Dai Ames averaged 16.9 points per game at Cal. Tyler Lundblade averaged 15.6 points per game last year at Belmont and was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. The list sort of keeps going.

Stakes for MSU

Michigan State guard Jasiah Jervis in action against Toledo at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This is definitely a different type of matchup than the Duke game. The reason why the Blue Devils were considered the favorite last week was their frontcourt, which seemed like it would be good enough to overpower Michigan State's. What makes MSU the favorite in this game is its backcourt, but Tennessee seems to have the scoring and the depth to perhaps go tit-for-tat with the Spartans, especially with a crowd of 21,000+ behind it.

What also throws a wrench into the game plan is Jordan Scott's shoulder injury , which leaves his status for Tuesday night in doubt. He suffered what Izzo described as a "stinger" during Michigan State's 106-72 win over Northern Iowa last Friday. Izzo said on Monday that it is approximately "60/40" or "70/30" that he plays against the Volunteers, so consider him questionable or perhaps probable.

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott is introduced as a starter before a game against Northern Iowa at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This feels like a game where Scott will be particularly valuable, though. Tennessee has some taller guards or small forwards -- Lundblade is 6'6" and Harris is 6'7" -- and Scott's length and defensive prowess are the perfect counters to that. He's also simply been the Spartans' second-best player this year.

Mid-November games are seldom make-or-break, but this is a big one for Michigan State. This is the only true road, non-conference game MSU has this year.

It's perhaps too early to worry about resume-based metrics, but a victory on Tuesday would probably catapult the Spartans to No. 1 in the nation in WAB (wins above bubble). Torvik currently has Michigan State at fifth in that metric (+1.1), and the same site estimates a win at Tennessee would take that number up to +1.8 or +1.9, which would be a pretty crazy number five games into the season.

Final Thoughts, Prediction

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo sits on the bench prior to a game against Toledo at the Breslin Center on Thursday, November 5, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tennessee seems like a team that will get better as the year goes on. That's part of the hope for these portal-laced rosters: that they can be playing together or gain enough chemistry by March to go on a run.

This game is in November, though. Michigan State's players have generally played together much longer than the players in orange. The fact that this game is at Rocky Top means it'll probably be close, but MSU takes this one, with or without Scott.

Final Prediction: No. 2 Michigan State 80, No. 14 Tennessee 75