Biggest Questions for MSU Going into Boston College Game
It's now Week 2, and Michigan State is already being thrown into a game that certainly feels like a must-win contest against Boston College.
Both squads enter 1-0, but with victories against lesser competition. MSU beat Western Michigan, 23-6, while BC beat FCS Fordham, 66-10.
That makes Saturday's nationally televised contest the first contest of true substance for both the Spartans and Eagles. These teams had to both play another Power Four team before facing off last season, but that is not the case this fall. That leaves plenty of questions that will be answered on the field.
For Michigan State, these are some of the unknowns that will become known on Saturday, win or lose.
Can MSU, Aidan Chiles push the ball downfield?
One thing MSU needs to do better at is throwing the ball downfield. The Spartans only had two pass plays of 15 yards or more during the entirety of the game against Western Michigan, and both happened in the fourth quarter.
Aidan Chiles didn't have such a completed pass until his 21st pass attempt of the game, a 21-yard strike to Omari Kelly. A couple plays later, it was 28 yards to Chrishon McCray.
Michigan State is going to need to be more explosive in Week 2. One such player that the Spartans will certainly be trying to get more opportunities down the field is Nick Marsh, whose longest catch in the season opener was just eight yards.
How much will MSU's O-line rotate?
Another thing to watch is how much Michigan State shuffles its offensive line. The Spartans used several different combinations against WMU.
In total, seven different offensive linemen played against the Broncos, but an eighth will enter the equation soon, as Oregon State transfer Luka Vincic is set to return from injury soon.
MSU started the season with a lineup (left to right) of Stanton Ramil, Caleb Carter, Matt Gulbin, Gavin Broscious and Conner Moore. Off the bench, there was Kristian Phillips and and Ashton Lepo.
The rotations also required a couple linemen to play at multiple spots. Moore split his snaps between left and right tackle. Carter played at both spots at guard.
With a game of tape out there, it will be interesting to see if MSU sticks with a hypothetical starting five or if it continues to rely on its depth.
Will MSU make Dylan Lonergan's life difficult?
Michigan State's pass rush also has the task of making things difficult for Boston College's starting quarterback, Dylan Lonergan.
While Lonergan, a transfer from Alabama, is no stranger to what big crowds look like, he hasn't played in a hostile environment before. Saturday will only be the fifth game Lonergan has played in during his college career, his second start, the first time he will face a Power Four team, and the first time he'll play on the road.
Obviously, that signals some inexperience. MSU totaled four sacks in Week 1 against WMU. If the Spartans can keep generating pressure against Boston College, Lonergan might be susceptible to making some mistakes.
Stay up to date with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the Spartans' win over Western Michigan when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.