3 Reasons Why MSU Has an Advantage vs. Boston College
Michigan State has a big test ahead of itself this Saturday against Boston College. It's the second matchup in as many years between two programs that are led by coaches that were both in their first years at MSU and BC last season.
In that game, Bill O'Brien's Eagles were able to come back to beat Jonathan Smith's Spartans 23-19. The result was big in determining how the rest of both teams' seasons went; Boston College went 7-6 and reached a bowl game, while MSU finished 5-7 and failed to become bowl eligible for a third consecutive season.
As the Spartans seek revenge in the rematch, here are three things that are different from last season that play in MSU's favor.
Nick Marsh
Something to watch in this matchup is that the Spartans will have one of their top wide receiver.
Last fall, the game in Chestnut Hill against BC was the only game of the season that Nick Marsh did not play in, which was due to injury.
MSU was very thin at WR in that game. Jaron Glover, who is now at Mississippi State, also missed that game due to injury. The only receivers to catch a pass in that game were Montorie Foster Jr. and Aziah Johnson, who is now at North Carolina.
No such injury problem is expected against the Eagles this time. It also helps that the expected weather for the game is much better than the incessant downpour of last year's contest, which will certainly help the passing game.
QB Experience
The second thing that Michigan State has on its side is that it has the more experienced quarterback.
Last year, Aidan Chiles was making start No. 4 of his collegiate career against Boston College while going up against Thomas Castellanos, who was in his second season as a starter.
Now, the script has flipped. Chiles gets to be the one who has a full season of starts to go off of, while BC will go with Dylan Lonergan for his second career start. Lonergan began his career at Alabama, but he only appeared in three games and threw eight total passes in two seasons there.
Home-Field Advantage
This might be the most important one: MSU now gets to play Boston College in front of its own fans.
Last year, this game was in Chestnut Hill for BC's famous "Red Bandanna Game," where the Eagles donned special uniforms for the game in front of a sold-out crowd.
This time, MSU gets to take its shot at Boston College again in front of a friendly crowd in Spartan Stadium, which seats about 30,000 more people than BC's Alumni Stadium.
Stay up to date with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the Spartans' advantage over Boston College when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.