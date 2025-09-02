Get to Know MSU's Opponent's Coach, Bill O'Brien
The Michigan State Spartans take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday in their second game of the season.
The Spartans are playing the second game of a home-and-home series with the Eagles, welcoming the ACC opponent to Spartan Stadium after traveling east last season.
MSU lost last year’s showdown with BC, 23-19, in a rain-soaked, self-inflicted, and frustrating game. Jonathan Smith and Aidan Chiles will want revenge on the Eagles on their home field this time around.
The Eagles are led by head coach Bill O’Brien, who has enjoyed success at the college level for many years. He has also spent time in the NFL in several capacities, including as the head coach of the Houston Texans and the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.
Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien
O’Brien is 23-15 as a college head coach, leading the Eagles to a 7-6 record last season and an appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl. His squad defeated Fordham in the first week of the season, 66-10.
Despite coaching at Penn State for two seasons, he did not cross paths with the Spartans. His victory over MSU last season was the first time he coached against them.
O’Brien was a defensive player in college, but he has been one of the more innovative offensive minds as a coach who spent time with players like Tom Brady during his time with the Patriots.
After his tenure with the Texans ended poorly, O’Brien coached under Nick Saban to get his coaching career back on track.
Many coaches have taken roles under Saban when they need a reset, and O’Brien parlayed the success he had as an offensive coordinator with the Crimson Tide into another head coaching job.
O’Brien’s teams have always been efficient offensively and disciplined defensively. He brought Will Lawing with him to Boston as his OC and tabbed Tim Lewis as his defensive coordinator.
The Spartans will see a talented Eagles team that wants to defeat them for a second straight season. MSU often performs better in the second game after a lackluster Week 1 performance, so we will see if Smith can best O’Brien in this Big Ten-ACC matchup.
