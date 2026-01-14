Breaking Down MSU's Significant Portal Haul at Linebacker

Linebacker might end up being the greatest strength, at least on paper, for 2026 Michigan State.

New head coach Pat Fitzgerald , defensive coordinator Joe Rossi , and linebackers coach Max Bullough have done some serious work in the LB room in the transfer portal this offseason. The Spartans have picked up four different players who can play the position since the portal opened on Jan. 2.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

What's sort of interesting is that linebacker is a spot one might have felt better about, especially at the top. Star player and captain Jordan Hall is returning next fall, as is the promising Brady Pretzlaff. There was a need for the spot, though, as a lot of MSU's depth at the position left via the transfer portal.

So, here's a quick breakdown of each new linebacker Michigan State has picked up, listed in order of when they committed to the Spartans.

Caleb Wheatland (Auburn)

Dec 30, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Taizse Johnson (40) and linebacker Caleb Wheatland (44) celebrate after a win against the Auburn Tigers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Caleb Wheatland is an Auburn transfer who committed to Michigan State on Jan. 5, but nearly all of his playing experience comes from his time at Maryland. The 6-foot-1, 231-pound player, who was a true senior this season, only appeared in three games for the Tigers in 2025, allowing himself to redshirt and enter the transfer portal again.

During Wheatland's final year at Maryland, he led the Terrapins in sacks, getting four that year and getting 3.5 the season before that. He isn't the only transfer addition for MSU who has a history of rushing the passer.

Cam Stodghill (Albany)

Aug 30, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs the ball as Albany Great Danes defensive back Cam Stodghill (1) and defensive back Denzel Patrick (2) make the tackle during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The pickup of Albany's Cam Stodghill from the transfer portal on Jan. 9 is an interesting one, since Stodghill is a hybrid player. He can play both defensive back and linebacker. Stodghill certainly knows how to get after the ball, having made 65 total tackles in just seven games this past season.

It would be interesting to see how Michigan State would use Stodghill. Someone playing linebacker or defensive back is a threat to cover a receiver, tackle, and rush the passer, which is already a plus just because it's one more thing for an opposing quarterback to think about.

Dion Crawford (Buffalo)

Sep 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) leaps over Buffalo Bulls linebacker Dion Crawford (18) and runs in for a touchdown during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The most decorated pass-rushing linebacker Michigan State has picked up is Dion Crawford , who committed to the Spartans on Sunday. Crawford has totaled 12 sacks across his last two seasons, getting All-MAC Third Team honors in 2024 after netting 8.5 sacks.

Crawford's sack numbers dipped this past season, but that was partially because Buffalo used him more like a prototypical linebacker. According to Pro Football Focus, Crawford had 169 pass-rushing snaps this past fall, but he had 323 the year before that. His number of tackles jumped from 59 to 81, instead.

Kenny Soares Jr. (NC State)

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. (33) looks on during warmups of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The newest name to know is N.C. State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. , who committed to MSU on Tuesday. Soares actually began his career at Northwestern in 2022, which was Fitzgerald's final season in Evanston. He stayed with the Wildcats through the 2024 season before transferring to the Wolfpack.

It was there that Soares had a breakout year. He finished second on the team with 80 total tackles across NCSU's 13 total games. Getting that much production this late in the portal window is a really nice get for the Spartans.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

