MSU to Host Pair of Three-Star In-State Targets
Michigan State has now looked ahead to the 2027 and 2028 recruiting cycles, as its 2026 class seems to be all but set.
And a very successful cycle it was, as the Spartans landed 22 scholarship commits, three of which are four-stars.
Michigan State will look to carry that success over to future cycles, and it's taking the initial steps to do so.
247Sports' Allen Trieu reported on Thursday that class of 2027 three-star wide receiver Charles (Tre) Britton of Belleville High School will visit the Spartans for their home opener against Western Michigan on Aug. 29 and class of 2028 three-star safety Jayden Evans of Harper Woods High School will visit for their Week 2 matchup against Boston College.
Who is Charles Britton?
Britton is ranked the No. 10 class of 2027 recruit in Michigan and the No. 73 wide receiver in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He holds offers from Michigan State, Michigan, North Carolina, Maryland, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, UCLA, Purdue, Missouri and Wisconsin, among many other programs.
Trieu reported that Britton will also visit Oklahoma on Sept. 6 and Michigan on Oct. 4.
One may think hosting prospects early rather than later in the season would put a program at a disadvantage, but Michigan State's home opener encapsulates everything a recruit would need to see to be intrigued by the thought of playing at Spartan Stadium.
Who is Jayden Evans?
Evans is ranked the No. 5 class of 2028 recruit in Michigan, the No 10 safety in his class and the No. 158 overall player in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He holds offers from Michigan State, Ohio State, Pitt, Texas A&M, Kansas and Colorado.
Hosting him for the Boston College game is huge, as that will be a primetime matchup. It's going to be a revenge game, so you can expect the players and the Spartan faithful to bring it.
Britton and Evans are already considered among the best in the state within their respective classes, and with more to show in their high school careers, they could each rise in the rankings.
