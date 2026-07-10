Michigan State Confirms Our Report With New AD Move

On Friday, it was reported that Michigan State University has named Jon Palumbo its interim athletic director following the departure of J Batt. Batt will begin his tenure as the next AD at the University of Kentucky later this month.

About a month ago, sources told Michigan State On SI that Palumbo was expected to be named the interim AD. Our reports have now been confirmed.

MSU executive deputy athletic director Jon Palumbo answers questions during an announcement of Michigan State Athletics and MSUFCU’s jersey patch sponsorship on Monday, June 15, 2026, at the MSUFCU Club in Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Jon has been an integral part of the innovation of MSU Athletics over the past year, and I have every confidence in his ability to maintain its positive trajectory as interim athletic director," newly retained president Kevin Guskiewicz said in a press release. "This will be a seamless transition for MSU Athletics, and we look forward to a successful start of the upcoming season for our programs and student-athletes."

Although Palumbo will officially serve as Michigan State's interim AD, he is unlikely to be named the university's next permanent athletic director. The university has not asked Palumbo to take over the permanent role. It isn't like he can't or does not want to.

Jon Palumbo, MSU executive deputy athletic director/chief operating officer and Spartan Ventures CEO, speaks during an announcement of Michigan State Athletics and MSUFCU’s jersey patch sponsorship on Monday, June 15, 2026, at the MSUFCU Club in Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Palumbo Must Do To Be Named Next Permanent AD

In all likelihood, Palumbo will not be Michigan State's next permanent athletic director. Again, not because he is unable or unwilling, but because the university has not offered him the role.

For Palumbo to at least put himself in a position to earn the permanent AD role, a few things will have to happen.

Palumbo is already the CEO of Spartan Ventures, putting him in a position to keep the operation afloat even after Batt's departure. Spartan Ventures is a non-profit established by Michigan State University that aims to maximize revenue streams and NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

Jon Palumbo, MSU executive deputy athletic director/chief operating officer and Spartan Ventures CEO, laughs with guests during an announcement of Michigan State Athletics and MSUFCU’s jersey patch sponsorship on Monday, June 15, 2026, at the MSUFCU Club in Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Essentially, Palumbo must keep the operation running smoothly, which means generating a significant amount of money and driving revenue.

Additionally, Palumbo has to be personable. Michigan State fans haven't had an AD who can genuinely relate to the fan base since Mark Hollis left. Quickly becoming a fan favorite will certainly help his case to win the permanent job.

Above all, Palumbo has to demonstrate his ability to do the job, which he has not had the opportunity to do yet in East Lansing. However, he had a vastly successful tenure as the director of athletics at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi from 2018 to 2022.

Sep 2, 2016; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans A.D. Mark Hollis comes out of tunnel before a game against the Furman Paladins at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clear Top Option To Take Over as Michigan State's Next AD

As we have preached since the MSU AD job opened following Batt's departure, former AD Mark Hollis must be the university's main priority.

We mentioned everything Palumbo will have to accomplish to put himself in a position to potentially take over as the permanent AD. Generate lots of revenue, be a personable face for the fan base. Hollis has already accomplished both of those things and more.

Sep 9, 2017; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio talks with Michigan State Spartans athletic director Mark Hollis prior to a game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hollis left the university in 2018 after the Board of Trustees refused to back him in the midst of the Larry Nassar case. He is clearly the best option on the table; Michigan State must bring Hollis back, and fast.