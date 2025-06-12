Former Spartan TE Heyward Getting Ready for Position Change
Former Michigan State tight end Connor Heyward is entering his fourth NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers but will likely see a position change for the 2025 season. Due to the immense depth at the tight end position, the former sixth-round pick (2022) may head to fullback.
Anthony Licciardi of Yahoo Sports reported on Heyward's potential position change as he is currently third on the Steelers' depth chart at tight end behind five-year pro Pat Freiermuth and 2023 third-rounder Darnell Washington.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers have a strength, if not a surplus, at tight end," Licciardi wrote. "Pat Freiermuth has made good on his Day 2 draft capital and earned a second contract. Darnell Washington is a de facto tackle whose athleticism still manages to make him an occasional mismatch. Undrafted free agent JJ Galbreath is a purebred receiving option from the slot, and Connor Heyward has provided quality depth.
"The Steelers' tight end is preparing for a position change in 2025," Licciardi wrote. "He’s set to take on more snaps at fullback, adding the backfield to his repertoire. To do so, he’s bulking up from 230 pounds to 240."
Over his four-year career, Heyward has 41 receptions, 358 yards and two touchdown grabs. Despite playing 17 games last season, he was not involved in the offensive scheme very much, which is prompting his switch to a fullback role. Elevating to 240 pounds is going to benefit his blocking.
Heyward's assumed transition is going to give him a chance to be involved in both the run and pass game. He has carried the ball just three times in his career for a total of 27 rushing yards, but Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith could thrust Hayward into more of a dual-threat role.
"I honestly feel like I can be more versatile than I have been in my career," Heyward said while addressing the media at the Steelers' OTAs last week. "Whenever I lined up, it was at a tight end position, slot, wing. I feel like this year I can be more at a fullback position and just be able to be a moving piece and help the team in any way. That’s what I want to do this year."
