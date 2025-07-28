REPORT: MSU to Host Four-Star Legacy Prospect
Michigan State has had an impressive class of 2026 haul and now looks to find success with the class of 2027.
With the season approaching, the Spartans are now thinking about visits, and they reportedly have a very important one locked in.
According to 247Sports' Allen Trieu, Michigan State will host four-star in-state offensive tackle Dewey Young on Sept. 6, the day the Spartans host Boston College for a Week 2 primetime matchup.
Young is ranked the No. 3 class of 2027 prospect in Michigan, the No. 19 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 189 prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The recruit is the son of former Spartan tight end Duane Young, who was a four-year letterwinner (1987-1990). He was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree in 1989 and a first-team honoree in 1990. His older brother, D.J. Young, also played for the Spartans as an offensive tackle.
Dewey Young was offered by Michigan State back in May. He also holds offers from Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Boston College, Minnesota, Missouri, West Virginia and Florida State, among others.
Michigan State coach Jim Michalczik has had success with recruiting offensive tackles from the class of 2026, including four-star commit Collin Campbell.
Michalczik did, however, miss out on legacy prospect Gregory Patrick this past spring, as he committed to Notre Dame. Like Young, he was an in-state prospect as well.
This is a great game for the Spartans to host a recruit. Primetime against an opponent that they should beat in front of a jam-packed Spartan Stadium crowd.
It's going to be a big-time recruiting weekend for Michigan State, as basketball will be hosting some key recruits on official visits during the program's annual "Grind Week." Recent commit Carlos Medlock Jr., a four-star point guard, four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis, and four-star power forward Quinn Costello will all be on campus.
The Spartans don't yet have a 2027 commit. They initially had landed four-star safety Khalil Terry until he decommitted, but after what we saw with the class of 2026, one would think another successful haul is to come.
