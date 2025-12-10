Spartans Drop in AP Poll After Tough Wisconsin Loss

On Sunday, Dec 7th, Michigan State Women’s basketball lost its first game of the season on the road against Wisconsin. In their Big Ten opener, Michigan State only led once in the game and lost 78-64.

For the first time this season, Michigan State had only two players reach double figures, led by redshirt-sophomore guard Kennedy Blair, who scored 16 points to go along with seven assists and seven rebounds. Senior forward Isaline Alexander scored 12 points with seven rebounds.

Michigan State's Kennedy Blair grabs an offensive rebound against Eastern Michigan during the third quarter on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans had a tough time shooting the ball, hitting only 38% from the field and 23% beyond the arc.

Michigan State has clearly missed starting senior guard Theryn Hallock, who averages 10.9 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. Hallock, a senior, is one of the leaders of the team. The Spartans have also been without center Ines Sotelo all season thus far, and star forward Grace VanSlooten was limited to just 20 minutes on Sunday.

Mar 24, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Ines Sotelo (15) shoots past NC State Wolfpack forward Tilda Trygger (18) during the second half at James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

For the Badgers, sophomore forward Gift Uchenna Okeke was the star of the game. Okeke had a team-high 14 points and tied a career high in blocks with seven.

With this loss, Michigan State has fallen five spots in the rankings from 20 to 25 in the AP poll. Only playing one game this week and losing to a tough Badgers team was all the AP needed to move Michigan State down. Michigan State has been in the rankings all season long; another loss this week against DePaul could have them removed from the rankings.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick smiles while speaking during women's basketball media day on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout the first eight games, the Spartans haven't had the hardest schedule and have coasted to an 8-0 record. The only team that Michigan State had played that was in one of the power five conferences was the 6-4 Clemson Tigers. On a neutral court, the Spartans had won the game 72-64. The win against Clemson was the lowest point difference the Spartans have had all season.

How MSU can climb back up

If Michigan State wants to climb back up the rankings, it is going to have to play a lot better against tougher competition. Unfortunately, this week, Michigan State will only have one game on the road against the 2-8 DePaul Blue Demons.

Michigan State could, however, play against its first-ranked team, 17th-ranked Ole Miss, on Dec 22nd during the Cherokee Invitational. A win against the Rebels should give the Spartans a good win to boost them up the polls and not have them on the edge of being out of them.

The bridge over the Red Cedar River behind Spartan Stadium provides a good backdrop for photos with the iconic Spartan logo. Photo: Sunday, May 5, 2024. | Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

