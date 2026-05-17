3 EDGE Targets Michigan State Must Land in the 2027 Class
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Improving the pass rush is one of the big musts in the early days for Pat Fitzgerald at Michigan State.
The Spartans already have one EDGE defender committed for the 2027 class. Three-star Bishop Watterson (Ohio) prospect Jack Schuler committed to MSU back on April 30.
Michigan State, which has three EDGEs on the roster exiting the roster after this coming season, probably won't stop there. These three prospects are on the Spartans' roster and would make some sense moving forward with the program:
Myles Smith
The top of the list has to be an in-state prospect Myles Smith. He stands at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds and attends Farmington High School. Smith is a four-star prospect currently ranked 246th overall in the class of 2027 on the 247Sports Composite rankings. That puts him 23rd among EDGE rushers, the second-best EDGE in the state, and the seventh-best prospect from Michigan overall.
What might be a problem is getting Smith in for an official visit. Smith scheduled one for May 29-31 with MSU in the past, but he announced on Friday that he would actually be visiting Oklahoma that weekend. It's unclear at this time if that means Smith cancelled his visit to East Lansing outright or if it will be rescheduled. Smith has other OVs in the future scheduled with Missouri, Kentucky, and Michigan.
Brian Demoss
Chicago is going to be one of the places that Fitzgerald looks at for talent, given all his time at Northwestern. Somebody on the radar is three-star Simeon (Ill.) prospect Brian Demoss, who was first offered by the previous staff back in November 2024. Demoss is currently ranked No. 1,097 overall in the class of '27 on the Rivals Industry Ranking.
Demoss currently only has one official visit set up this summer: a trip to Kansas from June 12-14. He took unofficial visits to Michigan State back in January and March, though. His other notable offers include Indiana, Michigan, Miami (FL), Florida, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, and several other Power Four schools.
Lawrence Kanneh
The most recent name to be added to the board is Whitehall Yearling (Ohio) prospect Lawrence Kanneh. He was offered by MSU back on Wednesday and quickly scheduled an official visit with the program for the weekend of June 5-7.
Kanneh is 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds and previously hadn't had any Power Four offers. Shortly after the Spartans' offer came through, he debuted as a three-star prospect at No. 848 overall in the class on the 247Sports Composite rankings.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika