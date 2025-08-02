Podcast: Will MSU's Run Game Be Improved?
There's no question that Michigan State's run game has been a weakness in recent years, and it was true once again last season.
It's clear that for the Spartans to get to where they want to be, their ground game will have to improve, and that's going to start up front.
Fortunately for Michigan State, the offensive line is all in on turning things around.
On this latest episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Aidan Champion discusses what fans should expect from the Spartans' run game this season.
You can watch the episode below:
Coach Jonathan Smith addressed the media after the Spartans' first practice of fall camp on Tuesday.
Below is a partial transcript:
Opening statement:
Smith: "It's always good to get started. Practice 1, common, but we got good energy out there, a lot of work's been put in this past summer, getting ready for really this day and this month. Really excited about this group. You can tell the work that's been done. Bigger, faster, stronger. Guys moving around. Again, first day, just in a helmet only, but I thought it was a really good start, and guys progressed. So, with that, yeah, fire away."
Q: Did you order the weather or does that not matter?
Smith: "Today I thought it was pretty nice. It got a little warm toward the end, but we got out there, and it felt almost perfect."
Q: How do you feel the first practice this year was to the first practice last year?
Smith: "Well, quite a bit different just in how much lead-up time. Year of experience. Even what we got done this summer. We did a heavy amount in June as well and are getting with guys (that are in their) second year in the schemes -- offense, defense and special teams. We actually did a little bit of prep last week in regards to getting with these guys.
"And so, it felt quite a bit different. A lot cleaner. Just guys moving in the right spots, less mistakes, that kind of thing."
Q: With the way the portal has changed things, how difficult is it when you have so many new bodies and was there an emphasis to get the new guys in January on campus?
Smith: "There's an advantage to the more you retain, to start. Which we're really happy with. I mean, we got 70-somewhat guys that are still on the roster. We did do a heavy amount of work in January. And then, you just got more time with them, right? You go through spring ball and all of that.
"And then, yeah, we did have some additions, not just the portal, but high school guys in June here. And so, we're still kind of getting our first look at those guys. There's a few positions that are a little bit heavier when you think about new additions. And so, it will take us a little bit to do a thorough evaluation on these guys."
