Elite Kick Returner in Transfer Portal Visits Michigan State

Michigan State is in the running for one of the best special teams players in college football.

According to a report by 247Sports, the Spartans hosted Nebraska transfer Kenneth Williams on an official visit on Sunday. Williams is a Detroit native who has two years of eligibility remaining.

Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Kenneth Williams (25) is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats defenders during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Williams was also one of the best kick returners in the Big Ten and college football this past season. He received All-Big Ten Second Team honors from the media and made the coaches' Third Team. When he fielded kickoffs, Williams averaged 32.9 yards per return, which includes one 95-yard touchdown return during the Cornhuskers' game against Northwestern.

Special teams is an area that is looking to improve under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald . MSU made a splash hire there, hiring coordinator LeVar Woods away from Iowa --- one of the best programs in the country for special teams because of his leadership --- and making him one of the highest-paid special teams coordinators in the nation by giving him a three-year, $3.6 million contract.

More on Williams, Potential Fit at MSU

Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods walks along the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year was Williams' first real year as Nebraska's main kick returner. He did have one kick return that went 23 yards back in 2024, but that was it as a special teamer. Williams also can serve as a running back if need be; he has six career carries for 27 yards and one reception for 20.

A big reason for Williams' success as a return man is his speed. According to his bio from Nebraska, Williams ran track in high school and recorded a time of 10.52 seconds during the 100-meter dash. If Woods' scheme is sound (which it should be) and the blocks are executed, Williams is a difficult person to catch in the open field.

Landing Williams would allow Michigan State to put another big threat back on kickoffs. MSU's Alante Brown made a big difference as the team's return man last year, returning one kick for a score during the season finale against Maryland, but he only appeared in three games due to injury and is now departing the team. Brown also transferred to MSU from... Nebraska.

The Spartans' kick return unit definitely suffered a bit without Brown for nine games. Three other players combined for eight returns that only totaled 111 yards, which is just 13.9 yards per return. MSU was mostly content to let the ball sail over the returners' heads for a touchback the entire season.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU hosting Williams when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW