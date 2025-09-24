Why MSU's 2025 Record Feels Different
The Michigan State Spartans have arrived at their first bye week of the 2025 season.
MSU is 3-1 at the break after a road loss to USC, a game that was closer than the final score would indicate. Jonathan Smith and the Spartans now have a chance to recoup and take a week off before a showdown with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Many fans are excited about the Spartans being 3-1, as they only need three wins to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2021.
However, the team was in the same spot last season.
Sitting at 3-1 after an uninspiring home opener, a thrilling close week two victory, an FCS drubbing, and a loss on the road against a formidable opponent.
Does that sound familiar?
Smith’s first year in East Lansing ended without a bowl game, going 2-6 the rest of the way and sputtering to the finish. Fans are jaded and fear a similar result for this team.
However, there is a different vibe around this team.
Why MSU is different in 2025
Smith’s team is more comfortable in its second season. He has built a much-improved offense, which has led them to their solid start.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles looks like the prince who was promised when he transferred from Oregon State in 2023. He frustrated fans with turnovers and a lack of scoring production.
MSU’s offense has been vastly improved this season, and Chiles is the driving force behind it. He has improved as a decision-maker and field processor and single-handedly won the Spartans a game.
One of the biggest issues is how poorly the defense has played. MSU’s defense has allowed 40 or more points in three straight games, which finally bit them against USC.
Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi must find ways to improve the defensive side of the ball before the team takes on tougher opponents.
MSU faced a murderer’s row of opponents in the middle of the 2024 season, which is not the case this year. While Nebraska, Indiana, and Michigan are all in the same month, it is not nearly as bad as Ohio State, Oregon, Iowa, and Michigan from last season.
The Spartans have more opportunities to steal wins this season than they did last year. If they can go 2-2 in October, they set themselves up nicely for bowl eligibility.
MSU is not the same team as last season under Smith. Everyone is more comfortable, and the vibes are tremendously better.
We will see how the team finishes the year.
