Social Media Reacts to MSU's Exciting Win vs. Youngstown State
The Michigan State Spartans are 3-0 after a victory over the Youngstown State Penguins, 41-24 .
MSU got a test from the Penguins in the first half, only leading 17-10 at the break. YSU did not go away for the entire game, never allowing the Spartans to pull away.
The Spartans can now look forward to their late-night matchup against USC next weekend, but this team has lots of work to do before taking on the Trojans.
Jonathan Smith is 3-0 for the second consecutive season, and he hopes that the rest of the season goes better than last year did. His team went 2-7 after a great start to his first campaign in 2024.
As always, social media was ablaze for MSU's third consecutive win. What did social media think of the Spartans' big victory?
Rodney Bullard's first touchdown
Valdosta State transfer Rodney Bullard made an impact on this game in a big way.
He scored his first Spartan touchdown on a reverse play, shedding a tackler and finding space to score. Bullard is an explosive playmaker who should be more involved in the offense moving forward.
Fans were thrilled to see the electric Bullard get in on the action for MSU's first score of the day.
The defense's poor effort
Despite a win, fans were not thrilled with how the defense looked at times throughout the game.
The Spartans allowed several explosive plays and coverage busts that led to multiple Penguin scores. While not much of this is on Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi, MSU fans turned their eyes to him for an answer.
Spartan Nation wants to see more from the defense's top coach moving forward as offenses get tougher.
A big Jack Velling performance
The Spartans' top tight end had a good day, putting together his biggest performance of the season.
Velling caught six passes for 70 yards, which are both season-highs. MSU needs more out of Velling moving forward, as Aidan Chiles will want to connect with a familiar face in Big Ten play.
MSU fans were excited to see Velling finally break through as a reliable receiving option and want to see more out of one of Jonathan Smith's Oregon State transfers.
Here's what Spartan Nation had to say:
