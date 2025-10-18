The Last Time MSU and Indiana Faced Off
The Michigan State Spartans have what might be the most difficult game of the season this afternoon as they take on the Indiana Hooisers on the road.
Indiana is the No. 3 team in the nation, and the Spartans do not appear to have much of a fighting chance. Curt Cignetti has steamrolled almost every team in the Hoosiers’ way this season.
Last year, MSU was coming off a loss to Michigan before facing the Hoosiers in Cignetti’s first season in charge of the Hoosiers. Fans did not know what to expect when taking on the coach from James Madison.
What happened in that game? Let’s revisit MSU’s blowout loss to Indiana and see what it can tell us about this year’s matchup.
Indiana 47, Michigan State 10
The Spartans started off the game hot, moving the ball well against the Hoosiers’ good defense. Aidan Chiles and MSU’s opening drive led to a field goal, and they went up 3-0 on the No. 13 team in the country.
Indiana did not move the ball well on its first two drives, and the Hoosiers had to punt back to MSU. That was when Chiles led a 13-play, 71-yard touchdown drive.
He connected with wide receiver Nick Marsh on an impressive touchdown, as the then-freshman showed off his incredible athleticism. The Spartans were up 10-0 and looked in prime position to pull off an upset.
However, that quickly evaporated.
Indiana moved the ball efficiently on its next drive, going 75 yards in just seven plays, including a 17-yard touchdown strike to Zach Horton. The Hoosiers cut the lead to 10-7.
The Hoosiers’ defense rounded into form on the next drive. Amare Ferrell intercepted Chiles, and the last chance MSU had to pull off an upset disappeared.
The rout was on after that, as Indiana did not punt for the rest of the game. The stadium cleared out after each Hoosier sack and IU touchdown.
MSU fell to 4-5 after that game, needing a win to stay in contention for a bowl game. It would not come, and the Spartans finished 5-7.
Indiana is even better this season, returning several key players on both sides of the ball and upgrading at quarterback. The Spartans might not have much of a chance to get revenge for last season’s bad loss.
