MSU's Next Home Game To Draw In Major Recruits
The Michigan State University Spartans are recovering from the disastrous firing of Mel Tucker, and Head Coach Jonathan Smith has had his hands full with work to do.
His work continues to be mighty going into a potential upset against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, but what happens after that game might be of more importance than any win could be this season.
The Spartans' next home game will be after Nebraska, and they have a plan to bring in some major talent. Their plan contains two simple steps: Atmosphere and Decimating UCLA.
Step One: Atmosphere
- Smith could have chosen any game to bring in a ton of potential recruits, but he chose MSU's match against the University of California, Los Angeles, for the Spartan atmosphere it will bring, as it will be homecoming night.
- Between the Spartans and the Bruins, there will be many MSU alumni at the stadium, and there is no better day for recruits to see what could be than when the Spartans have all of their students, both present and past, in the building.
Step Two: Decimate UCLA
- The second step is much more important than the first, because MSU cannot impress unless it fights and obtains a hearty victory against the Bruins.
- This should come easily enough, from one injured team to another; the Spartans have the edge with all of their key players still being available compared to the broken and worn-down Bruins.
- The Spartans will need quarterback Aidan Chiles to show out, for the offensive line to step up, and for the rushing room to be on point.
- But should they play well and end in a convincing victory, then Smith will have a much easier time convincing the recruits at the game, the future Nick Marsh's and Jordan Halls, to attend and play for MSU.
MSU fans have a lot to hope for in the Spartans' next home game, and their expectations will most likely be met, but what comes first is their match against Nebraska and their huge opportunity to upset the Cornhuskers.
