MSU Football Sets Official Visit with 2027 Georgia CB

Summer official visit season is almost here, and Michigan State is continuing to add names to the schedule.

Earlier this week, multiple reports indicated that the Spartans had scheduled an official visit with Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.) cornerback Noah Willis, who was recently offered by MSU last Saturday. The visit is set to take place from June 12-14.

Quick Facts on Willis' Recruitment

Michigan State mascot "Sparty" celebrates during a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game against UCLA at the United Center on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Willis, listed at 6'0" and 170 pounds, isn't ranked yet by a major recruiting site, but he's been popping up on more radars in recent months. He also just locked in an official visit to Kansas State from May 29-31 and has another official visit set up with Cincinnati from June 5-7 and BYU from June 18-21.

Some of the other offers in front of Willis include Wake Forest, South Florida, and plenty of other Group of Six programs. Michigan State cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been looking to the state of Georgia for a lot of talent. He's also offered Georgians Cordaro Parham and George Murray III in recent weeks in his search for a commitment in the 2027 class.

Situation at Corner for MSU

Michigan State's Charles Brantley celebrates after the win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU does not yet have a cornerback commitment in its 2027 recruiting class, which is currently ranked 43rd nationally and 13th in the Big Ten on 247Sports. The Spartans have three different corners who are about to see their eligibility run out this coming season: Charles Brantley , Iowa State transfer Tre Bell , and NiJhay Burt.

Brantley and Bell are the two likely starters this coming season, as well. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald said not long after he was hired that he hopes Michigan State's eventual 31-person transfer portal class is a bit of an anomaly moving forward. Building through high school recruiting and roster retention seems to be the philosophy of the new regime in East Lansing.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald gets his whistle ready during the "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tyran Chappell is a name to know for the future, too. He transferred in as a redshirt freshman from Houston Christian this offseason. He was a first-team All-Southland Conference honoree in 2025 after intercepting four passes across 11 appearances.

Chappell seems to be CB3 on the depth chart, given that he was starting during the team's final spring practice while Brantley was out. Landing Willis would be a step in the right direction there. Georgia would be a nice state to start building some recruiting relations in, and Willis' offer sheet indicates that MSU wouldn't be reaching or settling.