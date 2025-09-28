Decade of Matchups: MSU's Losses Against Penn State Reviewed
Rivalry games are the foundation on which many college football seasons come to fruition, and the same remains true for the Michigan State Spartans in 2025's week 12 in theBattle For The Land Grant Trophy against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
History also matters greatly with rivals, having long-time records and dozens of games played in a passionate war for both fans and players.
With that in mind, how has MSU done against one of its biggest rivals in the Nittany Lions over the past decade, and more specifically, what can be learned from their losses?
Blowouts
- Each of MSU's five failed games have been the result of a complete and total defensive collapse, making their record over the past decade 4-5.
- Their biggest loss was also their most recent, having been a 42-0 angering annihilation in the Nittany Lions' favor, and even with the defense failing to get many stops if any, the offense was just as responsible.
- The Spartans' closest game in comparison took place in 2020, in which they lost 39-24, but took control of the series the next year with a nail biting 30-27 victory.
Growth Since Major Losses
- MSU had many of their star players play, or watch from the sidelines, in their 42-0 blowout loss against Penn State, including linebacker Jordan Hall, punter Ryan Eckley, and offensive lineman Stanton Ramil.
- Each of the returning players has taken a major role in the Spartans' week-to-week game-plan since then, and will be evermore important going into their next match with the Nittany Lions after not having played them last year.
- In addition to Hall, Eckley, and Ramil, the Spartans' have gone through a huge shake-up since their last match in 2023, bringing in Head Coach Jonathan Smith, star quarterback Aidan Chiles, and standout wide receivers Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly.
- If the Nittany Lions were expecting to face the same team they played in 2023, they will be proven vastly wrong, as MSU's growth since then has been astronomical.
After the Spartans' put up a great fight against the explosive University of Southern California Trojans, they proved that their team was no joke, and when it comes time to face Penn State it will hopefully be time to start winning against them again.
