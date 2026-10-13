Grading Each MSU Defensive Position Group at Season's Midpoint

It's been a challenging year for Michigan State's defense so far, for reasons both in and out of its control.

This is the third year the Spartans have had Joe Rossi as their defensive coordinator, and he's under contract for the 2027 season after quietly signing a one-year extension days before the '25 campaign kicked off. Here's how each position group in Rossi's overall unit has fared through six games this year.

Defensive Tackles: B+

Sep 26, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Ben Roberts (55) celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MSU's surprising strength on defense this year has been the defensive tackles. There were concerns about this spot entering the season after Michigan State lost the majority of its production and depth from last season, but Ben Roberts and Eli Coenen have been a pretty solid duo for the Spartans as the nose tackle and 3-technique, respectively.

What remains are the questions around the depth Michigan State truly has at the spot, though. Roberts and Coenen have really had to take the lion's share of the snaps. That's a tough spot, since most teams need to rotate in at least two other defensive tackles regularly, given how physical the position is. Mikeshun Beeler and Derrick Simmons still get playing time for MSU, but there has been a noticeable drop-off compared to when Roberts and Coenen are out there.

Defensive Ends/Rush Ends: D

Michigan State’s Kenny Soares Jr., right, rushes Nebraska’s Anthony Colandrea during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans' pass rush also looks like it will be pretty underwhelming again. Michigan State's defense has only recorded one sack in its four games against Power Four-level competition, and that was just a chase-down sack by Isaac Smith against Notre Dame that only resulted in a loss of one yard. MSU's seven sacks through six games are tied for the sixth-fewest among P4 teams.

Rush end Kenny Soares Jr. has been a solid player to have at rush end for Michigan State this year. He's been very close to being held in much higher regard, given the number of "almost" plays he's had with getting pressure and at points in coverage. His 13 total pressures are the most on the team, according to Pro Football Focus.

Linebackers: C+

Michigan State’s Jordan Hall signals before a play against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One spot where Michigan State has really been rocked by injuries is linebacker. Each of the Spartans' top four players at the position -- Jordan Hall , Brady Pretzlaff, Dion Crawford, and Caleb Wheatland -- has missed at least one game this season due to injury. MSU was actually operating without any of them at the end of last Saturday's loss to Illinois. Wheatland was already out with a prior ailment, and then Hall, Pretzlaff, and Crawford all went down at different points during the game.

The constant changes in who starts at each spot make it difficult to truly evaluate the group. There is a noticeable difference when Hall is on the field and when he is off it, but Michigan State and position coach Max Bullough have generally gotten enough from the linebackers to feel relatively okay with how things are going.

Cornerbacks: C-

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Micah Gilbert (14) makes a catch as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Charles Brantley (4) defends during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's also been a pretty difficult season for MSU at cornerback. Michigan State has been figuring out its pass defense without Tyran Chappell for the last three games. He appeared to be the Spartans' most reliable guy in the secondary at boundary corner when he was healthy early on in the season.

Tre Bell has also been dinged up at different points this season, missing the Nebraska game. Charles Brantley , who has been most susceptible to getting burned on the team's back end, also left the Illinois game with an injury. With key reserves Keshawn Williams and NiJhay Burt also hurt, the Spartans were relying on true freshmen KJ Deriso and Jeremiah Favorite in crunch time against the Illini.

Sep 4, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans cornerback Tre Bell (3) tackles Toledo Rockets quarterback John Alan Richter (6) during the game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The stats paint MSU's pass defense as mediocre, but not horrible. Michigan State has allowed 197.8 passing yards per game so far, which is ninth in the Big Ten. However, the 7.7 yards per attempt from opposing quarterbacks is down to 14th in the conference. MSU has also only intercepted two passes this year, which is tied for the fewest in the Big Ten.

Safeties: C-

Sep 4, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans safety Devin Vaught (2) tackles Toledo Rockets running back CJ Miller (22) at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's group of safeties has also not been super impressive. Strong safety Devin Vaught has had some very impressive moments with his physicality and instincts as a run defender -- he also was well-positioned for an interception against Illinois -- but he's also made a handful of costly mistakes that have led to explosive plays and/or touchdowns for the Spartans' opponents.

Nikai Martinez also just seems to have taken a step back at free safety. He's making tackles at about the same rate he did with MSU in 2024, but his coverage seems to have gotten worse. PFF had Martinez with a 70.9 coverage grade during that '24 season. He's currently at a 41.8 through six games this year.