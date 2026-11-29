A big offseason is now underway for Michigan State.

The Spartans just wrapped up a 4-8 season in their first year with Pat Fitzgerald in charge. Fitzgerald has alluded to a “plan” that will get underway in January, but that plan sort of needs to start now as he and his staff work to retain the players they want to retain before the portal officially opens on Jan. 4, 2027.

MSU has to figure out which players with remaining eligibility it values most. Here are the top 10 players who seem like the biggest “must-keeps.”

10. OT Rakeem Johnson

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans offensive linenam Rakeem Johnson (55) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Year(s) of eligibility remaining: 2

The only starter on the Spartans’ offensive line who has eligibility left is Rakeem Johnson. MSU’s front five on offense has been OK at best this year, but seeing Johnson depart and having to fill in all five slots would be a real challenge.

Johnson also gives Michigan State some flexibility in how it can operate in the transfer portal. He’s played both tackle positions at different points this year, and he also played right guard in 2025. That versatility can allow MSU to sort of take a “best player available” approach in the portal regarding the offensive line, and then the Spartans can just plug Johnson wherever is best.

9. WR Bryson Williams

Michigan State receiver Bryson Williams, right, celebrates his catch with receiver Chrishon McCray in the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State won the game 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Year(s) of eligibility remaining: 3

One of the biggest individual “winners” from the back end of the season was wide receiver Bryson Williams. He was in a backup role that was good for 10-20 snaps per game for most of the season, but an injury to Rodney Bullard Jr. offered Williams an opportunity.

Williams took it, becoming the best deep-ball threat Michigan State has had all season. He also caught the winning touchdown against Rutgers. As another in-state player, Williams is certainly worth some long-term investment as well.

8. CB Tyran Chappell

Michigan State (22) Tyran Chappell can’t come up with the interception as Michigan wide receiver (13) Travis Johnson stops him during first half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Year(s) of eligibility remaining: 2

Tyran Chappell looked like Michigan State’s best cornerback this year when he was healthy, which was really only at the very beginning of the year. He transferred to MSU last offseason from FCS Houston Christian, but his length made him very projectable to the Big Ten level.

According to PFF, Chappell allowed just 17 yards and three catches across 59 coverage snaps this year. With another two years of eligibility left, he’s somebody MSU will have to prioritize keeping.

7. WR Samson Gash

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Samson Gash (5) runs the ball during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Year(s) of eligibility remaining: 4

A big reason for Samson Gash’s inclusion on this list is principle. He’s been a backup receiver for MSU all season, but his snap count has increased as the year has gone on, and his potential is still sky-high given the speed in his legs.

Fitzgerald is hoping to get as much of the top talent in Michigan to East Lansing as he can. Letting Gash slip away would be a pretty major loss and blow to that philosophy.

6. DT Eli Coenen

Year(s) of eligibility remaining: 1

Starting defensive lineman Eli Coenen is a big name to watch as well. He transferred in from Illinois last offseason and made a pretty strong impression at Michigan State by getting 3.0 sacks in the team’s first two games. The production as a pass rusher wasn’t exactly sustained, but Coenen has felt like a pretty solid addition who has also been able to play a ton of snaps when asked.

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Overall, he’s one of the few players on the 2026 roster who have been both productive and available. Coenen has also taken big steps every year of his college career, which began at Division II Bemidji State. Bringing him back for another year as the starting 3-technique would be nice.

5. EDGE Anelu Lafaele

Michigan State rush end Anelu Lafaele walks out of the tunnel before a game against Toledo at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Year(s) of eligibility remaining: 2-3

Rush end Anelu Lafaele is another defensive player who has shown that he has a huge amount of upside. Work still has to be done on how he defends the run game, but Lafaele has looked like one of Michigan State’s most exciting defenders in each of his two years with the program.

Lafaele finished up his redshirt sophomore season with 4.5 sacks despite the second rush end to Kenny Soares Jr. With Soares departing the program, it feels like Lafaele has done enough to earn that starting spot outright in 2027. If he were to walk away to another program, it would be a major blow.

4. QB Kayd Coffman

Michigan State quarterback Kayd Coffman throws a pass on the run against Oregon at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Year(s) of eligibility remaining: 4

The quarterback with the highest ceiling on this roster is Kayd Coffman. He just wrapped up an interesting freshman season where injuries forced him into a couple of starts. The stats from Coffman didn’t really “wow” anybody, but the potential was pretty obvious.

Right now, it feels like it is more likely than not that Alessio Milivojevic gets retained for another season, but Coffman certainly made a compelling argument for himself against Rutgers. Anything can happen during portal season, though, and Coffman forcing a competition next fall wouldn’t be that big of a surprise.

3. S Devin Vaught

Sep 4, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Toledo Rockets running back CJ Miller (22) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans safety Devin Vaught (2) during the game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Year(s) of eligibility remaining: 1

Boundary-side safety Devin Vaught has been one of the biggest bright spots on the Spartans’ defense this year. His instincts as a run defender are pretty remarkable, and it’s hard to believe at times that he was at FCS Maine at this point last year.

The secondary for MSU is already going to look way different next season. Nikai Martinez, Michigan State’s other starting safety, is out of eligibility. So are two of the top three corners (on a healthy roster), Tre Bell and Charles Brantley.

2. LB Jordan Hall

Michigan State’s Jordan Hall takes himself out of the game after getting injured on a tackle against Illinois during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Year(s) of eligibility remaining: 1

Holding onto linebacker Jordan Hall would also be a pretty big boost. Injuries have derailed his true senior season, allowing him to play in only four games in 2026. The good part, though, is that the NCAA’s new eligibility rules mean that he is eligible to play a fifth season in 2027 since Hall never redshirted.

It’s still a question of whether Hall decides to stay in college or go to the NFL. Then, there’s the question of whether Hall stays at Michigan State yet again. If Hall goes pro or maybe even hits the portal, Spartan fans would probably understand, but he’s a figure of what college sports should be and what it once was. Getting him back would be a big win, plus he’s still a heck of a linebacker.

1. TE Jayden Savoury

Michigan State’s Jayden Savoury celebrates after making a catch against Nebraska during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. The catch was later called incomplete upon review. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Year(s) of eligibility remaining: 3

The player MSU absolutely must hold onto is young tight end Jayden Savoury. He’s also probably going to be among the more difficult guys to keep, which is why he’s at No. 1 on this list. Savoury is the type of player who has left East Lansing for greener pastures in the past.

Savoury has had a breakout redshirt freshman season, catching 29 passes for 271 yards in eight games before suffering some sort of injury between the UCLA and Michigan games. With all the eligibility he has left, and how productive he was in a pretty terrible offense, his value NIL-wise is extremely high.

Retaining Savoury for 2027 and beyond would be a big message. It would help show Fitzgerald is capable of holding onto his best players, and he’s also got the potential to be one of the better tight ends in the Big Ten.