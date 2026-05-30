MSU Hockey Adds More Depth at Goaltender for Upcoming Season

Michigan State hockey is still adding to its next roster.

Recently, news broke that the Spartans had received a commitment from 2006-born goaltender JJ Salajko for the 2026-27 season. Salajko is the third new goalie joining the team this coming season.

Michigan State's Trey Augustine catches a Minnesota shot during the first period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First-round NHL pick Joshua Ravensbergen of the San Jose Sharks is going to be the starter. Salajko and Northeastern transfer Quentin Sigurdson will compete for the role of Ravensbergen's primary backup.

Replacing all the goalies needed to be done. Starter Trey Augustine signed on to the pros with the Detroit Red Wings. Backup Melvin Strahl transferred to Minnesota. Third-string goalie Dolan Gilbert left via the portal, though it doesn't appear he's found a landing spot yet.

Early Info on Salajko

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale calls out to players during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Salajko hails from Columbus, Ohio, but he did once play AAA hockey for a few years with the Little Caesars program in Detroit during his 15U and 16U seasons.

He most recently played in 19 total games this past season with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL (three games) and with the Watertown Shamrocks in the NAHL (16 games). During those contests with Watertown, Salajko recorded a 6-7-0 record, a .886 save percentage, and a GAA of 3.78.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale, right, calls out to players as assistant coach Mike Towns looks on during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“When Michigan State offered, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down,” Salajko said of his commitment in a press release from the Shamrocks dated May 7. “They checked every box for me. Strong academics, high-level hockey, and a coaching staff that I trust to not only develop me on the ice, but off the ice as well.”

The largest single-season sample size Salajko has given was during the 2024-25 season with the Port Colborne Sailors in the GOJHL, which is at the Tier II Junior B level. He played 39 regular-season games that year, going 23-12-3 in net with a 2.47 GAA and a .914 save percentage.

On Ravensbergen

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Joshua Ravensbergen arrives to the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ravensbergen still gives the Spartans a chance to hardly miss a beat when switching from Augustine, who won the Mike Richter Award for being the top goalie in college hockey. He was the second goalie picked in the 2025 NHL Draft, going 30th overall. Augustine went in the second round at 41st overall in 2023.

Ravensbergen stands at a lumbering 6'4" and has spent the last few years with the Prince George Cougars in the WHL. He had a .919 save percentage with a 2.51 GAA and a 32-13-0 record during this past regular season.

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Joshua Ravensbergen is selected as the 30th overall pick to the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images