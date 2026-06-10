MSU Hoops Target Thomas Makes Notable High School Transfer

One 2027 recruit on Michigan State's radar is transferring schools.

3-star small forward Kingston Thomas is transferring from East Lansing High School, right in the Spartans' backyard, to La Lumiere School in Indiana. Thomas is ranked 138th overall in the class of 2027 on Rivals and is the top-rated player in his class from Michigan. He announced his decision to transfer on his Instagram page on Monday night.

Impact of Shift to La Lumiere

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shouts instructions out during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Thomas putting physical distance between himself and East Lansing isn't great, but it's not necessarily Earth-shattering news for the Spartans' chances in Thomas' recruitment.

MSU is the only high-major program that has offered Thomas so far. His other listed offers are from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, and Old Dominion. There is plenty of time for other, more prestigious programs to join in, but it would be a pretty simple sell for Tom Izzo and his staff at the moment.

Past Connections to La Lumiere

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. hunches over during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

A big reason not to worry much is that La Lumiere has been a school Izzo has frequently recruited in the past. Star point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. played for the program during his junior and senior years after beginning at his hometown high school, Joliet West.

La Lumiere is also where Spartan alumnus and 5-star recruit Jaren Jackson Jr. played in high school. Former recruiting targets Darius Adams and Jalen Haralson are also former La Lumiere players. It's one of the best high school basketball programs within shouting distance of Michigan State, so it makes plenty of sense that Izzo would frequently look there for talent.

Needs in 2027 Recruiting Class

Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells at a referee about a call made during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There is going to be a need for another wing in this next recruiting class for Michigan State. Coen Carr is entering his true senior year with the program. He could potentially get a fifth year of eligibility from the pending "5-in-5" rule change, but an improved jump shot would potentially be enough to get Carr high up on NBA draft boards anyway.

MSU going for a point guard would not be surprising, either. Fears will have another year of eligibility following 2026-27, but the NBA could also very well come calling if Fears improves his three-point shot as well. I also believe freshman Jasiah Jervis and sophomore Jordan Scott are players who have the goods and potential to leave early for the pros. Those are less likely than Fears and Carr, but it's not that remote a possibility.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shakes the hand of an Ohio State assistant before a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI