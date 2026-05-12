3 Potential Targets for MSU Basketball in 2027 Recruiting Class

Michigan State basketball put together a pretty impressive high school class for 2026.

Featuring four-star prospects Jasiah Jervis , Carlos Medlock Jr. , Ethan Taylor , and Julius Avent , the Spartans' class is ranked fifth in the nation on the 247Sports Composite . Moving forward, these three players are worth keeping an eye on as MSU starts searching for 2027 prospects.

PG Jaxson Davis

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One prospect with whom MSU has been involved is combo guard Jaxson Davis. He's from Gurnee, Ill., is the top-ranked player in the state on the 247Sports Composite, and is ranked 49th overall in the class of 2027.

Davis has reportedly taken an official visit to East Lansing before. The other notable names who have extended offers to Davis include Michigan, Purdue, Marquette, Northwestern, Illinois, Arizona State, DePaul, Indiana, and Iowa.

The fit at point guard could depend on how Jeremy Fears Jr. (assuming he returns) and Medlock do next season. If Fears seems likely to return to the Spartans again after the 2026-27 season, it might be difficult to sell being a third-string option at the one to an upper-tier 4-star prospect.

PF Cameron Barnes

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tells a story to the media while recalling his very first Sweet 16 during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The Spartans play the University of Connecticut on Friday evening. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Somebody Tom Izzo should be aware of is power forward Cameron Barnes. He was teammates with Medlock and Taylor this past season at Link Academy in Missouri. Barnes has offers from Arizona State, Kansas State, Missouri, and Oklahoma State.

He's ranked 80th overall in the class of '27 as well as 11th among power forwards. MSU will need to replace rising senior Coen Carr next offseason. Barnes doesn't have Carr's athleticism, but he still dunks with ease at 6-foot-7, makes high-energy plays, and can shoot jumpers on occasion.

SG Kingston Thomas

East Lansing freshman Kingston Thomas sets up for a free throw during a regional semifinal game against Waverly at Kalamazoo Central High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. | Becca Mahon/Battle Creek Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

There is also a local prospect the Spartans are interested in. East Lansing shooting guard Kingston Thomas was offered by Michigan State back in January during his junior season. The Trojans were the Division 1 state runner-up this season and the state champion the year before. Thomas averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in 2025-26, according to his profile on MaxPreps.

Thomas hasn't generated a ton of high-major buzz, though; MSU is his only such offer. His other opportunities are from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, and Old Dominion. Thomas is ranked as a three-star prospect on Rivals at 138th overall, also making him the site's top prospect in the state in the '27 class.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo looks on during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI