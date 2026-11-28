The Spartans were going into a pretty important game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thanksgiving Day, as they had recently suffered a loss against the Tennessee Volunteers and they needed to get a win against a good team again to get back on track.

They did have some things going their way, mostly in terms of getting some players back at full health. One of whom was Jordan Scott, who somehow found a way to raise his stock even higher even though he is already the second-best player on the team, and the latter of the two serves a possibly more important role as the team's hype man.

Obviously, that player is Coen Carr, and coming off of a light injury, it could be expected that he may have a rough game, but in a match where the Spartans were only able to win by three total points through the efforts of everybody, even a center who was struggling for a bit, Carr gave everything he got, and it was just enough to pull MSU to a victory.

How Coen Carr Bounced Back Against Arkansas

Shooting-wise, it did not look like the greatest night ever, as he went 3-of-8 on the night from the field, but he was not the only player on the team who struggled to shoot. Freshman Jasiah Jervis could have picked up some slack, but he instead fell, as did Kaleb Glenn, among a few others.

He still brought up eight points in his 30 minutes on the court, and coming off an injury that definitely could have been worse. He made up for the missed shots, which happen all the time for every player anyway, by picking it up on the defensive end of the ball with Jordan Scott.

All-Around Carr

He had three blocks against the Razorbacks, a mark that would normally be the highest on the team, except Scott had four, like the defensive monster that he is. Carr also dished out two assists and snatched four rebounds in the game.

His performance was not the greatest based on the stats alone, but he played his part as the hype man for the team perfectly while still coming off an injury that kept him on the bench against Detroit Mercy. Being able to do what was needed to help the team win and provide energy while doing so was exactly what the team needed, and I would say Carr bounced back really well against Arkansas.