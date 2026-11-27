The Spartans have been having major center issues this season, and while that isn't detrimental yet because of how early in the season it is, it is going to matter quite a lot come March Madness, when a loss because of poor big man play would end the Spartans' season likely a whole lot earlier than they were hoping for.

Because of this, going against a formidable Arkansas Razorbacks team on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit was a time for the centers to step up, and that is what Anton Bonke was able to do in MSU's 70-67 win.

But he was only able to do it to a certain degree, which starts to raise some questions about how Bonke's time on the court is going to be handled, so what is going on with Bonke, and what did his performance against Arkansas mean for the future?

What Bonke Did, and the Drawback

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Anton Bonke (34) dunks the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat-wise, Bonke did everything he needed to do, even if it was a little bit underwhelming in some numbers. He made both of his field goal attempts on Thanksgiving, though it was only two total shots for just four points and no free throws. He was also able to bring down two rebounds and got the ball back in MSU's hands.

In a game that came down to just a three-point difference, those rebounds and points were instrumental in the Spartans winning the game, but he could have done way more, so why did he not do so?

It is because he had only nine minutes on the court. The rest of the starters were in the 30+ minute range, aside from the freshman Jasiah Jervis, who only had 15 minutes in a much rougher game than Bonke's.

There could be multiple reasons for this, but I believe the main one is just the fact that there is a lot of experimenting being done on this roster about who should be the main big man of the team. There are only so many minutes to around, after all.

Other Reserves

Ethan Taylor got seven, Kaleb Glenn got nine, and Jesse McCulloch was given 12. Carlos Medlock Jr. had 12 minutes as well. With all that time going around, even through a great performance, Bonke just could not get more time on the court, as a game plan does not change when one player does better than another, unless the performances are wildly different.