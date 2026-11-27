DETROIT — Michigan State got another win that should look pretty decent in a few months.

The 11th-ranked Spartans used a 21-2 second-half run to build a lead and held on at the very end of a 70-67 win over Arkansas on Thanksgiving Day at Little Caesars Arena. MSU improved to 6-1 overall with the win and gets a game against sneaky-good Minnesota next Wednesday.

It wasn't a very clean game, but it's a result Michigan State can enjoy and savour when it's eating its Thanksgiving leftovers on Friday. Here are the individual players who increased and decreased their stock the most:

Riser: F Jordan Scott

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott gets back on defense against Arkansas during the CBS Thanksgiving Classic at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 26, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

It's a little bit ironic. Jordan Scott didn't score at all when MSU quote-unquote "won" the game in the middle of the second half with its big run. He was a big reason why that run was possible, though.

Arkansas was outplaying and outphysicaling Michigan State for much of the early portions of this game. The Spartans are usually the bullies, not the bullied, and usually teams don't respond well when their own identity gets challenged like that. Scott kept MSU within striking distance. He finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, and two steals. It wasn't quite as dazzling of a defensive performance as what he had against Duke, but it was pretty darn good.

Michigan State might be down by 10-15 points early in the second half if it weren't for Scott having a big day. It wasn't even certain that Scott was going to be a big factor in this game. He's been nursing a right shoulder ailment for the last couple of weeks and was held out of MSU's previous game against Detroit Mercy because of it.

Faller: G Jasiah Jervis

The talent of freshman two-guard Jasiah Jervis is undeniable. He does seem to be in a bit of an early-season slump now, though. Jervis went 0-for-5 from the field on Thursday evening, the second game in a row against high-major competition where he has been held without a made field goal -- Jervis went 0-for-10 last Tuesday at Tennessee.

There probably isn't too much reason to worry about Jervis right now. He came out scorching hot to begin the season and has shown that he can be a real contributor in a big game when he hit some big shots against Duke. Some of this may be a regression to the mean, and there are plenty of reasons to still think that "mean" is a pretty decent spot for Michigan State's starting two-guard to be.