DETROIT — Thanksgiving Break doesn't exist around these parts.

No. 11 Michigan State just held on to a 70-67 win against Arkansas on Thursday evening, with Razorback Jordan Smith Jr.'s game-tying shot at the end just rattling out at the buzzer. It wasn't the best performance for either team (maybe the tryptophan was kicking in), but it ended up being MSU that got a nice win to add to its early resume and improved its record to 6-1.

Turkey Day grades are now in. Here is how Michigan State did:

Jordan Scott's Defense: A+

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott attempts a pass against Arkansas during the CBS Thanksgiving Classic at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 26, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One thing MSU was thankful for was the fact that Jordan Scott's shoulder wasn't a factor on Thursday. He initially hurt that right shoulder during the Spartans' game against Northern Iowa on Nov. 17. Scott was clearly playing well below 100% when he was on the court during Michigan State's subsequent game at Tennessee, at times not really lifting his right arm at all.

MSU and Tom Izzo held him out of the game against Detroit Mercy to help rest that shoulder. It seems to have been the right move now. Scott played a team-high 37 minutes against Arkansas, matching his career-high of 15 points, and also adding eight rebounds, four blocks, and a pair of steals.

Anybody who doesn't have Scott penciled into some sort of All-Defensive team should probably do it now. Scott is now averaging 2.0 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. Averaging more than two combined steals and blocks (or "stocks") is generally considered pretty good, especially for a two-guard or a wing.

This game also showed that Scott is capable of shouldering the load (no pun intended) for certain stretches. Jeremy Fears Jr. is normally the one putting the team on his back when things aren't clicking, but it was Scott this time. Without his offensive and defensive contributions in the first half and earlier in the second half, Michigan State would've been down by at least 10, and perhaps the second half would have played out a lot differently and a lot less favorably.

Rebounding: D

Michigan State center Ethan Taylor hauls in a rebound against Arkansas during the CBS Thanksgiving Classic at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 26, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The rebounding in this game wasn't very pretty for Michigan State. It hasn't been super pretty against legitimate competition so far this year. The final rebound total was 39-36 in favor of Arkansas, but what really sticks out is the fact that the Razorbacks had 17 offensive rebounds to MSU's seven.

Arkansas wound up with a 37.0% offensive rebounding rate. That's the highest number Michigan State has allowed in any game since Ohio State on Jan. 3, 2025. That was 74 games ago.

Michigan State has actually gotten out-rebounded in all three of its games against high-major competition. Duke was plus-2 back in Chicago on Nov. 10, Tennessee was plus-4 last Tuesday, and now Arkansas was plus-3 against the Spartans. If one had laid out that fact before the Champions Classic and said that MSU would go 2-1 in those games, it would have been a little bit difficult to believe.

Rebounding is still one of the core tenets of Izzo basketball. The pillars of "defend, rebound, and run" have not changed. One pillar is particularly lacking right now. With the victory, Michigan State improved to just 14-21 (.400) in games since the 2022-23 season during games where it loses the rebound battle. During games in that span where the Spartans win or tie it, they are 90-23 (.796).

There is some explanation. The lack of production at center has forced MSU to play a lot smaller this season than it otherwise would've in the past. That's going to lead to worse rebounding numbers. Being 0-3 on the glass against high-major competition still feels surprising, though, and one wonders just how often Michigan State can get away with it.

Free Throws: F

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo puts his hand over his face in frustration during a game against Arkansas in the CBS Thanksgiving Classic at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 26, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There aren't many games where a three-pointer is substantially more likely to go in than a free throw. Michigan State shot 8-for-12 (66.7%) from behind the arc on Thanksgiving, but then shot 8-for-18 (44.4%) from the charity stripe. It was very bizarre to see, especially with how well the Spartans shot the basketball during the second half.

Part of what made it weird was that a lot of the misses were from some of MSU's best free-throw shooters. Fears, who shot 88.5% from the stripe last year, missed four of his 10 attempts at the stripe. Carlos Medlock Jr. is a well-regarded foul shooter and had a 0-for-2 trip. Scott shot 70.2% last year and also missed both attempts on his lone trip.

MSU now sits at 68.4% from the free-throw line so far this season. That's 247th in the country, according to KenPom, which only factors in Division I vs. Division I games. As it stands, it's the sixth-worst mark during the Izzo era, and three of the five worst years were Izzo's first three years on the job.