Michigan State has added another recruit to its 2027 recruiting class with about a week to go until the early signing period.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mae Jemison (Ala.) safety prospect Xavier Teague announced that he was flipping his commitment from Middle Tennessee State to MSU. This recruitment has happened pretty quickly, as Teague had only announced his offer from the Spartans this past Saturday. According to Teague's Twitter/X page, he had a whopping 12 interceptions, three pick-sixes, and 56 total tackles during his senior season.

Teague is a three-star recruit currently ranked No. 1,927 overall in the class of 2027, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's also 190th among all safeties and 84th among all prospects this cycle from Alabama. His other offers, in addition to MTSU, were from Purdue, James Madison, Arkansas State, and a fair number of other local FCS programs.

Looking at MSU's Safety Room

Teague is now one of three different safeties in Michigan State's 2027 recruiting class. The others are Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King prospect Don Spillers III and St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) prospect Ty'ire Clark.

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Spillers has risen in the rankings lately, getting four-star status from 247Sports' individual rankings, and he recently shut his recruitment down for good after some other schools made a late push to flip him. He made his verbal commitment to Michigan State back in June over Illinois. Clark is one of the earlier members of this 2027 class, committing to MSU back in April.

Taking three safeties from the high school ranks makes sense for the Spartans. Three players at the position on the 2026 roster are about to leave the team following the team's season finale at Rutgers: Nikai Martinez, Aveon Grose, and Khalil Majeed. Martinez has been a starter for all three of his years at Michigan State when he's been healthy. Grose has had to fill in for an injured Devin Vaught at times this year. Majeed has largely played on special teams this season.

Larger Look at MSU's 2027 Class

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches on during a game against Washington at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The addition of Teague brings the Spartans' 2027 recruiting class to 16 scholarship players. Teague is technically the lowest-rated guy among the group right now, though there is always a shot that his rating shoots up after getting such sudden interest from a Big Ten school.

Keep in mind that last year, safety Jonathan Granby was Michigan State's lowest-rated scholarship recruit after flipping from Georgia Southern. He quickly forged out a special teams role at MSU and has gotten on the field on defense a little bit in the later portions of this fall. Even though the ranking is low and Teague was previously a G6 commit, don't discount him.