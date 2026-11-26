It's a near certainty that this will be Michigan State's most-watched regular-season game by a wide margin this season.

The 11th-ranked Spartans (5-1) are hoping to get another resume win this Thanksgiving against Arkansas (4-2). Both of these teams played on the holiday last year and drew 6.5 million viewers against North Carolina and 6.8 million viewers against Duke, respectively.

Here's how you can watch this premier matchup, which will immediately follow the Detroit Lions' massive game against the Chicago Bears and is being held at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit:

TV Info

Nov 13, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari during the second half against the UCA Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 79-66. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Approximate Tip Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 26

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play); Bill Raftery (analyst); Jon Rothstein (sideline reporter)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo sits on the bench prior to a game against Toledo at the Breslin Center on Thursday, November 5, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channel 84 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 84

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Kevin Pauga (analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

Glancing at Arkansas

Nov 13, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Billy Richmond III (24) reacts after a play during the second half against the UCA Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 79-66. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a big game for both teams. The likely mammoth television number is one thing, but Michigan State and Arkansas could both really use a win and something to feel good about. MSU just slipped nine spots in the last AP Poll after making just nine field goals all night in a loss at Tennessee, and the Spartans then looked pretty sluggish against Detroit Mercy this past Saturday.

Arkansas is still seeking its first major victory of the season. The Razorbacks have lost both of their games against high-major competition so far this season, getting handled by Virginia during a game in Washington, D.C., and then losing to Indiana at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Arkansas' wins this year have been against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Robert Morris, Central Arkansas, and Mississippi Valley State. UAPB and MVSU are the two worst teams in all of D-I college basketball, according to KenPom.

Arkansas' head coach John Calipari, left, and Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo meet before the game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, it hasn't been the start one would expect from a team coached by John Calipari. The Razorbacks still have absolutely no shortage of talent, bringing in four different five-star prospects last cycle.

A returning player, Billy Richmond III, has been Arkansas' top player so far, though. He's averaging 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Former No. 2 overall prospect Jordan Smith Jr. is averaging 13.2 points per game. He missed the Razorbacks' last game with a wrist injury, but he is expected to play on Thursday evening.

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