How to Watch, Listen to Michigan State at Rutgers Basketball

Michigan State is hoping to keep its good times rolling.

The seventh-ranked Spartans are winners of six in a row. MSU is up to 18-2 overall on the season and is 8-1 against Big Ten opponents. The "elephant in the room," as Tom Izzo said on Monday, is the upcoming clash against No. 3 Michigan on Friday night. Before Michigan State can worry about the Wolverines, though, it has to get through Rutgers on Tuesday night.

Jan 8, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) drives thee ball against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

It hasn't been the kindest season for the Scarlet Knights, who stand at just 9-11 overall and a 2-7 mark during conference play. RU is all the way down at 169th on the NCAA's NET rankings and 160th on KenPom, which are both the worst marks in the Big Ten. Rutgers is coming off a 23-point loss to Indiana (which MSU beat by 21) in Piscataway.

Still, these games are played on hardwood and not paper for a reason. Here's how you can watch the game:

TV Info

Michigan State's Coen Carr looks aware while playing defense against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-Off: 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play); Bill Raftery (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. jogs out to the court after being introduced as a starter against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channels 162 or 195 or on the SiriusXM app.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

More on the Scarlet Knights

Jan 23, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell reacts during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rutgers is currently in the middle of its 10th season under the leadership of Steve Pikiell. The Scarlet Knights made the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and 2022 under Pikiell, but that's it. In fairness to Pikiell, Rutgers doesn't have a very rich basketball history --- the Scarlet Knights' last appearance in "The Big Dance" before '21 was way back in 1991. Rutgers hasn't made a Sweet 16 since 1979 --- y'know, the tournament Magic Johnson won at Michigan State.

The roster in Piscataway also looks a lot different from last year. Rutgers had Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey last season, who went No. 2 and No. 5 overall, respectively, in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Tariq Francis, a new transfer from NJIT, is the Scarlet Knights' new star. He's averaging 15.9 points per game while shooting 44% from the field, 32% from deep, and 88% at the free-throw line.

Only one other player for Rutgers is averaging 10+ points per game: Dylan Grant. He's a returning player from last season's squad, now at 11.1 points per game. Grant has seen his playing time decrease lately, though, so that's something to look out for on Tuesday night.

Jan 11, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Dylan Grant (9) drives to the basket in front of Northwestern Wildcats guard Jordan Clayton (11) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

