Predicting MSU TE Velling's Stats vs. Western Michigan
Michigan State tight end Jack Velling is looking to improve in his final collegiate season.
Velling was one of the Spartans’ highest-regarded transfers when he joined Jonathan Smith in the 2023 offseason, but his production did not match the hype.
He caught just one touchdown, and his yards-per-reception numbers dropped significantly.
Velling believes that he tried to do too much last season, and with a year to understand the system better and build a stronger connection with quarterback Aidan Chiles, the talented tight end could be in for a big season.
The Spartans take on the Western Michigan Broncos on Friday evening, and they are looking to start the season on the right note. The team expects Velling to be a major part of that.
With that, let’s project what MSU’s top tight end’s numbers will look like against the Broncos.
Receptions: 7
Velling won’t record double-digit receptions against WMU, but he will catch the most passes of his Spartan career.
The Broncos know they must account for Velling over the middle of the field, but he will still find a way to get open and make them pay. Chiles will take the easy chain-moving completions as the Spartans look to sustain drives.
Velling will be more than a safety valve for Chiles this offseason; he will be a playmaker with the ball in his hands. MSU will look to Velling as often as possible.
Yards: 51
Velling’s season-high in 2024 was 77 against Boston College and Rutgers. He won’t break that number against WMU, but he will be impactful.
The Spartans did their best to scheme Velling open last season. With a better offensive line for Chiles and better wide receivers around the tight end, Velling should have more opportunities to make plays.
Velling wants to be a bigger part of this MSU offense in 2025, and Friday’s game will show he is ready to be one of the top pass-catching options.
Touchdowns: 1
Velling led all collegiate tight ends in touchdowns with eight in 2023 but only had one last season. He ties that number in the first game of the 2025 season.
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren wants to open up the playbook this season, and doing so could mean Velling will see more red-zone opportunities. If that is the case, expect him to score more for the Spartans.
Chiles needs an easy red-zone target, and he will find Velling in the end zone this game.
