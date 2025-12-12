Experienced Michigan State LB to Enter Transfer Portal

Michigan State is set to lose one of its most experienced players to the transfer portal.

Linebacker Darius Snow is planning to enter the transfer portal after six seasons with the Spartans. One may wonder how he still has eligibility, but it seems likely that he'd be granted a waiver. His true freshman season was during COVID, then he got injured during the 2022 season opener, and then Snow only played four games in the 2023 season.

Michigan State's Darius Snow, right, tackles Penn State's Kaytron Allen during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NCAA already does not count the 2020 season against players' eligibility levels, and usually will grant medical waivers when the players play in four games or fewer.

Snow will complete his MSU career with 48 total appearances, 161 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception. He is the 10th Spartan who has announced their plans to enter the transfer portal and the second linebacker, joining Semaj Bridgeman's decision from Wednesday.

More on Snow's Career

Michigan State's Darius Snow, left, tackles Michigan's Andrew Marsh during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Snow has been around long enough that he was a part of Mel Tucker's first recruiting class at Michigan State. He finished ranked No. 430 overall in the class of 2020, according to the 247Sports Composite. Snow, who is from Frisco, Tex., chose MSU over Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Clemson, along with several other notable offers from big programs.

The most memorable season of Snow's time at Michigan State is probably his 2021 season, where the Spartans went 11-2, beat Michigan, and won the Peach Bowl. Snow was actually the team's starting nickelback that year, along with some safety, and finished third on the team with 87 total tackles. His lone pick of his career also came against Indiana that year.

Snow then had to work through those injuries during the '22 and '23 seasons, but has been healthy the last two seasons and has appeared in all 24 games. This past season, he made 34 total tackles with three tackles for loss and a sack.

Quick Transfer Portal Tracker

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Links to articles on each transfer decision have been hyperlinked to each name.

Outgoing Transfers (10)-

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining)

Michigan State's Darius Snow pursues the ball against Washington during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Jeremy Fears Jr.'s season so far when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW