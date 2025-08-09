Who is Michigan State's Top 2028 In-State Target Currently?
The Michigan State Spartans have done a great job when it comes to recruiting players in the classes that have yet to hit their peak. The current class priority is the 2026 recruiting class, which is something everyone is focusing on, no matter how big or small that may be.
The 2027 recruiting class is the main priority for certain teams, but what is next is the future classes with prospects that have yet to hit their peak.
While they have been recruiting the class of 2028 and 2029, one thing is for certain: The Michigan State staff is going to do what it takes to land the best in-state prospects. One of the better players from inside the state that they have already extended an offer to is Jayden Evans.
Evans is one of the better players in the nation, and more specifically in the 2028 recruiting class. This is someone who has done a great job when it comes to being recruited early on. Evans held offers from many different teams before he picked up his Michigan State offer.
Some of the schools that have offered him are Colorado, which is led by arguably the greatest NFL cornerback of all time, Deion Sanders, and also the Ohio State Buckeyes, the defending national champions.
The talented prospect from the city of Harper Woods, Michigan recently detailed his offer and more.
"This offer is truly a blessing and I’m glad that the coaches offered me this early on so now I have all 4 years to build a relationship with the staff," Evans told Michigan State Spartans On SI.
Evans is hopeful to build a relationship with this staff.
"I am looking forward to building a relationship with all the coaches because of how they treated me while I was already there so I can't wait to build a stronger relationship," he said.
Evans detailed what he thinks of when the term Michigan State comes to mind.
"When I think of Michigan State I instantly think of how good of a program they’ve built and how close it is to home," Evans said. " ... I don’t have an official standing for any college I have an offer from yet but I can say that Michigan State is one of the schools I do have my eye on."
Evans is becoming a priority for this staff, arguably the biggest target for the Spartans in the state of Michigan and the 2028 recruiting class. They will hope for the best in his recruitment, to say the least.
