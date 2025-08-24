Predicting MSU QB Chiles' Stat Line vs. WMU
The Michigan State Spartans hope to begin the 2025 season on the right note by defeating the Western Michigan Broncos at home this Friday evening.
MSU has never lost to WMU, and while there is a first for everything, Jonathan Smith and his team don’t want that to be the case at the end of the week.
Smith put in work this offseason to improve the roster, bolstering the offensive line and wide receiver rooms. He hopes to see a more complete and explosive offense in 2025.
That rests on the shoulders of his quarterback, Aidan Chiles. The talented junior showed flashes of brilliance last season but did not put it together over the course of an entire season.
Chiles hopes to get off to a hot start against the Broncos and lead MSU to a victory. What kind of numbers will he post on Friday night?
Let’s predict what Chiles might do against the Broncos.
Completions: 19/26
Chiles was not the most accurate quarterback last season, but Spartan fans should expect improvement from him this season.
With a year under his belt as a starter and more comfort in the system, Chiles will connect with his receivers more often and make more plays through the air. If he develops as a passer, the MSU offense’s ceiling rises.
Expect Chiles to not spray the ball across the field and hit his receivers in stride more often, leading to big plays down the field.
Yards: 260
This would be the second-most passing yards in a single game from Chiles, behind the 363 yards he put up against Maryland last season.
WMU’s defense does not have many defensive backs who pose a threat to the Spartan quarterback outside of safety Tate Hallock. If Chiles keeps the ball away from him, his receivers, like Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly, should make plays with the ball in their hands.
Chiles wants to show college football he has improved, and putting up big passing numbers is the best way to make that happen.
Touchdowns: 3
Chiles only threw three touchdowns in a game once last season, but he will do it on Friday.
The recipients? Marsh, Kelly, and tight end Jack Velling. He’ll hit Marsh on a deep shot, Kelly on an intermediate crosser, and Velling on a play-action stick route.
Spartan fans want to see this offense put up big numbers, and Chiles will make that happen.
Another prediction: Chiles will rush seven times for 48 yards and a touchdown.
