Everything You Need to Know About MSU's Home Opener
We're nearly 24 hours away from the start of Michigan State's 2025 season.
The Spartans will begin their season at home for the fourth straight year as they welcome Western Michigan to town. Michigan State will be looking to start 1-0 and ultimately improve from last season when it won just five games, yet again falling short of bowl eligibility.
Everything you need to know about Friday's game
Kickoff: Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. EST.
Parking: Attendees can park in public lots starting at 2 p.m. Donor lots open at 11 a.m.
WATCH/Listen: The game will be televised on FS1 and can be streamed on the FOX Sports app. You can listen to Friday's game on the Spartan Media Network. The pregame show begins at 5:30 p.m.
What's new
The Munn Tailgate: Tailgating is back at Munn Field and will include the 517 Beer Garden, where you can purchase food and beverages. Keep in mind that you will not be able to purchase with cash.
The 517 Beer Garden will open every gameday four hours before kickoff.
Fireworks: Michigan State athletics confirmed on Thursday that there will be fireworks at Friday's game.
New Concessions: Michigan State partnered with Levy this offseason and will be bringing a new concessions experience to gamedays, with restaurant-quality cuisine. Little Caesars and Auntie Anne's Pretzels will be two new stands in Spartan Stadium.
About Michigan State vs. Western Michigan
Michigan State leads the all-time series, 15-2. The two teams last met in East Lansing in 2022 when the Spartans came out on top with a 35-13 victory.
Western Michigan is coached by Lance Taylor, who enters his third season at the helm. He is 10-15 since taking over. Meanwhile, Jonathan Smith is entering his second season as the Spartans' head coach.
"We've got a lot of respect for our first opponent," Smith said on Monday. "I mean, Western Michigan's coming in here, Coach Taylor does a nice job. You look at his background, in his third year. Got that team playing physical and tough. Obviously, we've been digesting all of their last season, what that thing looks like."
