MSU's Smith Emphasizes Building on the Run
Michigan State's offense was far from consistent in the Spartans' 23-6 victory over Western Michigan on Friday.
A lackluster pass game and an abysmal second half kept the unit from putting together what could have been an all-around impressive outing.
One major bright spot, however, was the Spartans' run game, an area that had been a weakness for this team last year. Michigan State produced 181 yards on the ground, 103 of which came from sophomore running back Makhi Frazier, who also found the end zone.
Coach Jonathan Smith had spoken highly of the run game throughout fall camp, and it was clear on Friday that Michigan State had, in fact, taken a step in that department -- but then again, it was just one game, and against a rather inferior opponent.
The key now will be to build on it.
"It's good, especially for Game 1," Smith said after the game. "We're talking about just a small sample size in the first game to see some of that. But it's going to be a long road, a long season, finding ways to keep that going. It's not always going to be easy. We've got to keep on improving, even if Makhi goes for over 100 (yards) or whatnot, he's got to keep on tightening up his details.
"Because I go back to this: That's like the one sample size everybody's got to talk about for about seven days, and so the coaches are doing the same thing, analyzing this thing. We've got to keep working to get better."
O-line's run blocking
it wasn't just the effort of the backs. Much credit should be given to the offensive line, despite its struggles to give junior quarterback Aidan Chiles enough time to work in the pocket.
"Especially in the first half, I thought the O-line set the tone in the run game," Smith said. "Makhi had a great game, Brandon (Tullis) early with his touchdown run, and the stats show you kind of the physicality and what we want to be able to do in the run game.
"Want to find some more consistency in the second half -- still, that's run and pass. But overall, we did play more than five O-linemen, you guys saw rotating, like we talked about, and multiple backs carried it. Was overall pleased when you got two backs with that kind of average yards per carry."
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the Spartans' run game when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.